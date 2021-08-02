Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football

Kevin Mackie’s Brechin City blueprint has put the smile back on the face of Angus club

By Ewan Smith
August 2 2021, 5.10pm Updated: August 2 2021, 7.04pm
David Cox has bought into Kevin Mackie's ambitious plans for Brechin City
“We were Club 42 and accepted our fate,” said Brechin City’s new chairman Kevin Mackie. “But we will be back.”

It’s just two months since Mackie took the reins at City but the smile is already back on the face of the Angus club.

The dark clouds that circled Glebe Park following the pyramid play-off defeat to Kelty Hearts have gone.

Mackie has hit the reset button on Brechin as they plays in the Highland League for the first time in their 115-year history.

Kevin Mackie had ambitious plans for Brechin City and they are falling into place

Former Dundee United and Scotland manager Craig Levein has been installed in a director of football-style role.

Andy Kirk left his position at Hearts to become the club’s new manager.

Season ticket sales have broken through the 300 barrier for the first time in several years and several generous fans have made healthy donations.

Local whisky distiller Glencadam have extended their sponsorship deal and Brechin are hoping the re-opening of their ‘City Bar’ and hospitality will increase revenue streams.

Glencadam have renewed their sponsorship deal with Brechin

On the park, Brechin have just won three games in a row for the first time in over four years.

It’s a far cry from their disastrous record of just 15 wins in 123 games following their promotion to the Championship in 2017.

Mackie pleased to see the smiles back at Glebe Park

The journey back from the Highland League is a long and tricky one as Brechin prepare to make their first road trip to face Deveronvale on Saturday.

But the sun is finally beginning to emerge from the clouds at Brechin.

Brechin City have started winning games in the new Kevin Mackie era

“So many people get obsessed by the problems in life,” said Mackie. “I’ve always been someone who has looked for solutions.

“For me, it’s all about getting the Brechin community to buy into our plans. If we have them on board then we will succeed.

“I’m passionate about Brechin as a club and a place and I want this to work.

“I’ve never been associated with failure in my life and I don’t want it to start now. People are buying into our plans.

“We’ve sold more than 300 season tickets and had 160 paying on the gate on Saturday and young fans are turning up.

“Some fans have made very generous donations and we have volunteers working almost every day at the club.

“Local tradespeople are donating their time to work on the ground and Glencadam have renewed their deal as our main sponsors.

“They had a clause in their contract that meant they could walk away if we were relegated from the SPFL. But they are sticking with us for another 24 months.

“We are winning games, scoring goals and entertaining fans.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen so many smiles at Glebe Park and we hope it continues.

“We want to try and go up this year but no-one is assuming it will happen as there are a lot of very good teams in our league.

“We’d be setting ourselves up for tremendous failure if we assumed we could do it in one year.

“If not this year then we re-set and go for it again.”

Kevin Mackie: We don’t want to mortgage the club’s future

Kevin Mackie wants Glebe Park to become a hub for the community

Mackie has no intentions of remaining at the Glebe Park helm for several decades.

Brechin’s structure has been changed to make it an incorporated company.

The longer term plan is for new ownership of a club that Mackie hopes will be the beating heart of the community.

“Apple brings out a new updated phone every year. It’s important for a football club to make changes too by having a refresh.”

“We would never mortgage our future,” said Mackie. “We have to build a sustainable model that generates income without the need for a big cup draw against Celtic or Rangers.

“Going forward, we want an executive board that oversees finance and a football board to oversee matters on the park.

“I won’t be here forever.

“Apple brings out a new updated phone every year. I think it’s important for a football club to make changes too by having a refresh.

“It’s healthy to bring in new people with new ideas. If we can have a structure in place that means the club is sustainable then that can happen.”

New Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie: Our ambitious plan to bounce back to SPFL

