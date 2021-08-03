Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Chris Hamilton could give up on Hearts dream after joining Arbroath

By Ewan Smith
August 3 2021, 5.58pm
Chris Hamilton made his Hearts debut at the age of 16 – but is set to give up on his Tynecastle dream at 20 after joining Arbroath.

Hamilton was given his start for Jambos in a 1-0 Scottish Premiership defeat to Kilmarnock in May 2018, aged just 16 and ten months.

He was then quickly catapulted into the Scotland under-21 set-up.

But after a series of loan spells, Hammy accepts his future could be elsewhere.

That could well be at Gayfield where Hamilton has joined on loan – following a glowing recommendation from ex-Dundee United and Scotland boss Craig Levein.

“Craig gave me my debut at Hearts at 16 and it all seemed to fall into place that summer,” said Hamilton.

“I was called into the Scotland under-21 squad for the Touloun Tournament. Within a few months I’d played for both them and Hearts.

Chris Hamilton starred for Scotland under-21s at the age of 17

“It was great and something I never expected to happen so quickly.

“I went back to Hearts thinking I’d have a chance of making the breakthrough.

“But as a young centre-half it was never going to be easy to push my way into the side.

“I had a conversation with Craig and decided it would be best to go out on loan.”

Hamilton’s loan spells away from Hearts

Hamilton had short stints at Berwick Rangers, Cowdenbeath, Dumbarton and Stirling prior to his loan switch to Arbroath earlier this month.

“I had a great time at Cowdenbeath,” he added.

“I spent time at Dumbarton and Stirling last year and I’ve almost played 50 games at 20.

Chris Hamilton is ready to make his mark at Arbroath

“I’m not one for sitting around waiting for the chance to get on the Hearts bench – I want to play.

“Robbie Neilson has been very honest with me. With a year left on my deal, I’m going to find it hard to get game time at Hearts.

“When a club like Arbroath wants you then you take the opportunity.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson

“I want to play football. If it’s not to be at Hearts then I don’t want to hang around.

“I want to make a career for myself and if that means dropping down then I’ll do it.

“But right now I want to focus on what I can achieve with Arbroath.”

Chris Hamilton keen to make an impression at Arbroath

Hamilton signed for Arbroath after impressing during a 4-1 friendly defeat to St Johnstone.

He is just two game short of 50 senior appearances and has already past one test at Arbroath – the singing initiation.

Joel Nouble’s singing impressed the Arbroath squad

Hamilton impressed as he followed up Joel Nouble’s attempt with a cover version of Paolo Nutini’s Last Request.

“I sang a Paolo Nutini number for the Arbroath players group chat,” said Hamilton. “It seemed to go down well and was a great ice-breaker.

“Everyone at the club has made me feel so welcome and I’m sure this will be a great move for me.”

