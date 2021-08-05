New Dunfermline owners to attend first match since takeover as chairman Ross McArthur hails ‘fantastic’ moment

Dunfermline’s new German owners DAFC Fussball GmbH will be in attendance for the visit of Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Thomas Meggle, Damir Keretic, Nick Teller and Dr Albrecht Gundermann will be in the director’s box at East End Park for the first time since purchasing a majority 75 per cent shareholding in the club.

The quartet are sure to receive a hero’s welcome from the 2000 fans in attendance, having won over supporters with their ambitious plans to rebuild the infrastructure of the club and create sustainable, long-term success.

Pars chairman Ross McArthur said: “The way it has worked out with the pandemic, this will be the first time the guys have been able to watch Dunfermline in the flesh since taking a stake in the club last year.

“It is testament to them and to the trust they have in the board at East End Park that they were still willing to increase their shareholding and it will be fantastic to have them over in Scotland at last.

“They have waited patiently to travel and it is great that they have not had to wait long since becoming majority shareholders for the travel restrictions to be lifted.”

Meggle, Keretic, Teller and Gundermann, who did attend a Dunfermline fixture in 2019 prior to making their initial 30 per cent investment in the club, have been left frustrated by their inability to visit Scotland during the Covid crisis.

Speaking recently, Meggle said: “I would like to improve things from my experience. First of all, I have to assess the situation at the club — but a pre-requisite of that is to travel and meet people.

“That has not been possible at the moment.

“After that, it will be a case of improving upon things that the board has done before.”

Their arrival in Scotland will accelerate their plans for the Pars, which include a new training ground, strengthening community links and creating their own youth academy.