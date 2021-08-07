Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football

Paul Watson reveals the Ross Graham qualities destined to make him a star for Dunfermline – and Dundee United

By Alan Temple
August 7 2021, 9.00am
Watson and Graham
Dunfermline star Paul Watson is adamant Ross Graham’s tireless work ethic and voracious hunger to learn will ensure the on-loan Dundee United defender reaches the top.

Graham, 20, endured a testing Championship debut for the Dunfermline last weekend, with all-action powerhouse Gozie Ugwu giving him a torrid time during a 1-1 draw against Morton at Cappielow.

It was a steep learning curve for a player who has otherwise impressed since joining the Pars earlier this summer.

Graham has previously cited Watson as a nurturing influence following their spell as teammates at Tannadice, hailing his attitude and professionalism on the training ground.

Watson barrels into a challenge

And Watson is happy to return the plaudits, revealing that Graham has been doing extra sessions and bending the ear of his more experienced teammates in a bid to fulfil his promise.

“Ross is still a young boy — but he was even younger when I was at Dundee United,” said Watson. “He is a great lad and always asking questions.

“Now, he is starting to fill out and works really hard in the gym. He has been outstanding.

“Ross could have sat there [at United] and got one or two games in the Premiership, but he has chosen to get real experience in the Championship — a full season under his belt — and I’m sure he’ll go back and kick on again.

“He has the exact attitude you want from a young player.

Graham in action for United

“He stays behind, puts in the extra work to get better and I believe he’ll go on to have a great career.”

Voice of experience

Indeed, Watson finds himself as the elder statesman the heart of the Dunfermline defence.

As well as Graham, he is flanked by the likes of Aaron Comrie, 24, Rhys Breen, 21 and Leon Jones, 23. Even Vytas Gaspuitis is only 27 years of age.

“I’ve only just turned 30 yet I’m the oldest I the backline — by quite a bit,” smiled Watson. “But I’m genuinely loving it.

“All the young lads in there really want to improve, progress and they are getting better and better every day.”

That search for improvement is not restricted to the back-line.

Former Hearts youngster Jones was the club’s tenth summer signing, while they are under new management following the arrival of Peter Grant.

Teething issues, such a lacklustre first half at Cappielow last week, are only natural and improvement will be gradual.

Ambitious: Grant

Nevertheless, Grant’s stated aim is to win the Championship title come May and, having done exactly that with United in 2020, Watson knows what it takes.

“Consistency is the most important thing,” continued Watson ahead of today’s visit of Partick Thistle. “We are doing the right things day-in, day-out in training and we need to adapt to the different pressures and rise to the demands of the manager.

“We need to be tough to beat, not concede sloppy goals as a team and keep building — if we do that, I’m sure we will be there or thereabouts.”

