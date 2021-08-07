Paul Watson reveals the Ross Graham qualities destined to make him a star for Dunfermline – and Dundee United

Dunfermline star Paul Watson is adamant Ross Graham’s tireless work ethic and voracious hunger to learn will ensure the on-loan Dundee United defender reaches the top.

Graham, 20, endured a testing Championship debut for the Dunfermline last weekend, with all-action powerhouse Gozie Ugwu giving him a torrid time during a 1-1 draw against Morton at Cappielow.

It was a steep learning curve for a player who has otherwise impressed since joining the Pars earlier this summer.

Graham has previously cited Watson as a nurturing influence following their spell as teammates at Tannadice, hailing his attitude and professionalism on the training ground.

And Watson is happy to return the plaudits, revealing that Graham has been doing extra sessions and bending the ear of his more experienced teammates in a bid to fulfil his promise.

“Ross is still a young boy — but he was even younger when I was at Dundee United,” said Watson. “He is a great lad and always asking questions.

“Now, he is starting to fill out and works really hard in the gym. He has been outstanding.

“Ross could have sat there [at United] and got one or two games in the Premiership, but he has chosen to get real experience in the Championship — a full season under his belt — and I’m sure he’ll go back and kick on again.

“He has the exact attitude you want from a young player.

“He stays behind, puts in the extra work to get better and I believe he’ll go on to have a great career.”

Voice of experience

Indeed, Watson finds himself as the elder statesman the heart of the Dunfermline defence.

As well as Graham, he is flanked by the likes of Aaron Comrie, 24, Rhys Breen, 21 and Leon Jones, 23. Even Vytas Gaspuitis is only 27 years of age.

“I’ve only just turned 30 yet I’m the oldest I the backline — by quite a bit,” smiled Watson. “But I’m genuinely loving it.

“All the young lads in there really want to improve, progress and they are getting better and better every day.”

That search for improvement is not restricted to the back-line.

Former Hearts youngster Jones was the club’s tenth summer signing, while they are under new management following the arrival of Peter Grant.

Teething issues, such a lacklustre first half at Cappielow last week, are only natural and improvement will be gradual.

Nevertheless, Grant’s stated aim is to win the Championship title come May and, having done exactly that with United in 2020, Watson knows what it takes.

“Consistency is the most important thing,” continued Watson ahead of today’s visit of Partick Thistle. “We are doing the right things day-in, day-out in training and we need to adapt to the different pressures and rise to the demands of the manager.

“We need to be tough to beat, not concede sloppy goals as a team and keep building — if we do that, I’m sure we will be there or thereabouts.”