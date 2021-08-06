Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Forfar keeper Marc McCallum: Having dad back at Station Park after 525 days means the world to me

By Ewan Smith
August 6 2021, 5.15pm
Marc McCallum is looking forward to playing in front of his dad at Forfar
Marc McCallum is looking forward to playing in front of his dad at Forfar

Marc McCallum will have his dad watching him at Station Park for the first time in 525 days as Forfar face Edinburgh City on Saturday.

McCallum’s dad Phillip has travelled all over the country watching him at Dundee United, Peterhead, Berwick, Livingston and Plymouth.

But while he lives around the corner from Forfar’s ground, Phillip has missed out on his son’s exploits at his local club due to the Covid-19 restrictions – until now.

“My dad hasn’t been able to go to a game since the first lockdown,” said McCallum.

“Being stuck in the house watching me on a laptop isn’t the same.

“He’s been to so many of my games over the years to support me making it in football.

“He has travelled all over the country so we sometimes laugh about how my career has gone full circle.

“I grew up in Forfar and my dad lives just round the corner from the ground.

“He’s been denied the chance to see me play for over a year and half.

“He’s so excited to be back and I’m excited to have him back on Saturday.

“There will be so many other people like my dad.

McCallum can’t wait to see Forfar fans back on the terraces at Station Park

“So many people live for their football on a Saturday. It’s has been taken away from them.

“As players we’ve been back and forward to games but it hasn’t been the same. Football really is nothing without fans.

“I’ve even missed the away fans. I’m quite happy to take some heckling for a while.

“The Annan fans were chanting and jeering when I went to take a goal kicks last week. That’s the kind of noise that I’ve missed.

“You miss the banter so I’m glad they can come back in greater numbers on Saturday to back us.”

Marc McCallum has helped Forfar bounce back from the disappointment of relegation to League Two

McCallum believes the future is bright at Forfar

McCallum spoke positively about Forfar’s chances of bouncing back after their relegation to League Two was confirmed last year.

New player-boss Gary Irvine has made an impressive start to the new season after revamping the Forfar squad over the summer.

They narrowly missed out on a Premier Sports League Cup last 16 spot and got off to a winning start in League Two last week.

McCallum has had three clean sheets from four games and was a penalty hero for Forfar in their League Cup bonus point win over local rivals Montrose.

He added: “The manager has a really positive and professional approach.

“He wants everything to be done properly and has high standards for what he wants us to achieve.

“We’ve played well in all of the games so far – including the second half of the Dundee defeat.

“But will keep on going about our business quietly and see where we are in April or May.”

Dundee kid Luke Strachan on his famous football family and overcoming severe stomach issue to star for Forfar

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]