Mark Gallagher: Aberdeen legend Neil Simpson will help me forget Forfar penalty miss

Forfar loan star Mark Gallagher will conduct a video review of his display against Edinburgh City with Aberdeen legend Neil Simpson.

And as he pores over his penalty miss with Gothenburg Great Simpson – now a pathways manager at Aberdeen – Gallagher should feel proud of himself.

Not proud because his well-struck spot-kick hit the post but proud of how he reacted in the face of adversity.

At just 20, Dons kid Gallagher is learning his way in the game during a loan spell at Forfar.

And instead of allowing a 29th minute penalty miss to ruin his afternoon, Gallagher brushed it aside to net a late clinching second strike.

“Mark was very unlucky with the penalty,” said Forfar skipper Ross Meechan.

“He sent the keeper the wrong way but unfortunately for him it hit the post.

“Credit to him, he stuck at his task and kept going.

“You saw his fitness at the end. He drove forward, broke up the play and kept his run going before making a great finish.

“It was a fantastic finish on his weaker side that sealed the game for us.

“It’s a penalty. Misses happen.

“Mark’s a good lad who has done well in training. There are more goals to come.”

Dream goal erases nightmare penalty miss

Superb win for @ForfarAthletic as Mark Gallagher makes up for an earlier penalty miss with a cool finish with the final kick of the ball. 2-0 Forfar pic.twitter.com/4Tv8X3N4Ex — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) August 7, 2021

Gallagher’s lung-busting run and late finish was exquisite.

The goal came in the 97th minute – due to a series of injuries to Edinburgh City’s two keepers.

That was a full 95 minutes after Matthew Aitken had opened the scoring for the Angus side from close range.

And Gallagher was, rightly, keener to focus on his strike than his spot-kick miss.

“I started the game well and then missed a penalty,” said Gallagher. “It happens to everyone.

“I stayed confident and tried to play my part for the team.

“I think I did that with my goal. It was on my left foot and you don’t see many of them!

“Aberdeen are keeping tabs on every game through Neil Simpson.

“He gets videos from my games and goes over what I’ve done well and what I need to work. I feel very well supported.”

Gallagher is third Forfar spot-kick sinner

Meanwhile, Forfar boss Gary Irvine will start the hunt for a new penalty taker on the training ground.

Gallagher is the third Forfar star to miss a penalty already this season.

Meechan missed at Brora Rangers and Craig Slater failed to convert against Montrose.

“You are right to highlight the issue because it’s a wee problem,” said Irvine.

“It’s something we are going to have to keep working on.

“Hopefully, we can build someone’s confidence up to take penalties.

“It’s credit to Gallagher and the others that they’ve stepped up.

“It shows even more courage if they go and take the next one.

“But maybe someone new will come forward to become our penalty taker.”