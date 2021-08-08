Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 9th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Mark Gallagher: Aberdeen legend Neil Simpson will help me forget Forfar penalty miss

By Ewan Smith
August 8 2021, 5.15pm

Forfar loan star Mark Gallagher will conduct a video review of his display against Edinburgh City with Aberdeen legend Neil Simpson.

And as he pores over his penalty miss with Gothenburg Great Simpson – now a pathways manager at Aberdeen – Gallagher should feel proud of himself.

Not proud because his well-struck spot-kick hit the post but proud of how he reacted in the face of adversity.

At just 20, Dons kid Gallagher is learning his way in the game during a loan spell at Forfar.

And instead of allowing a 29th minute penalty miss to ruin his afternoon, Gallagher brushed it aside to net a late clinching second strike.

Mark Gallagher will analyse his Forfar display at Aberdeen’s training ground

“Mark was very unlucky with the penalty,” said Forfar skipper Ross Meechan.

“He sent the keeper the wrong way but unfortunately for him it hit the post.

“Credit to him, he stuck at his task and kept going.

“You saw his fitness at the end. He drove forward, broke up the play and kept his run going before making a great finish.

“It was a fantastic finish on his weaker side that sealed the game for us.

“It’s a penalty. Misses happen.

“Mark’s a good lad who has done well in training. There are more goals to come.”

Dream goal erases nightmare penalty miss

Gallagher’s lung-busting run and late finish was exquisite.

The goal came in the 97th minute – due to a series of injuries to Edinburgh City’s two keepers.

That was a full 95 minutes after Matthew Aitken had opened the scoring for the Angus side from close range.

And Gallagher was, rightly, keener to focus on his strike than his spot-kick miss.

“I started the game well and then missed a penalty,” said Gallagher. “It happens to everyone.

“I stayed confident and tried to play my part for the team.

“I think I did that with my goal. It was on my left foot and you don’t see many of them!

“Aberdeen are keeping tabs on every game through Neil Simpson.

“He gets videos from my games and goes over what I’ve done well and what I need to work. I feel very well supported.”

Gallagher is third Forfar spot-kick sinner

Meechan missed a penalty for Forfar against Brora

Meanwhile, Forfar boss Gary Irvine will start the hunt for a new penalty taker on the training ground.

Gallagher is the third Forfar star to miss a penalty already this season.

Meechan missed at Brora Rangers and Craig Slater failed to convert against Montrose.

“You are right to highlight the issue because it’s a wee problem,” said Irvine.

“It’s something we are going to have to keep working on.

“Hopefully, we can build someone’s confidence up to take penalties.

“It’s credit to Gallagher and the others that they’ve stepped up.

“It shows even more courage if they go and take the next one.

“But maybe someone new will come forward to become our penalty taker.”

Aberdeen kid Mark Gallagher wants to take Jack MacKenzie pathway to Pittodrie via Forfar

