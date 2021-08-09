Forfar skipper Ross Meechan claims ‘no pressure’ on Angus side against League Two favourites Kelty Hearts

Forfar skipper Ross Meechan insists there will be ‘no pressure’ on his side in Saturday’s League Two table-topping clash with Kelty Hearts.

Kelty travel to Station Park on side ahead of Forfar at the top by virtue of goals scored after a superb start to the season by both clubs.

But while the big-spending Fife side remain odds-on favourites with the bookmakers to clinch the League Two title, Forfar are content to be regarded as underdogs.

“Everyone knew Kelty would be a challenge this year, given the money they have spent,” said Meechan.

“You look at the bookies and see Kelty are favourites for the title.

“There’s no pressure. It’s early on in the season. They’ll come here on Saturday but we will make it hard for them.

“We will go out in every game to win. That’s the way forward for us and it’s the way the gaffer wants us thinking.

“If we are on our day and play to the best of our ability then I fancy us against any team that comes here.

“The fact we aren’t favourites takes a bit of pressure off us.

“But there is no humming and hawing, we want to be up here.

“We want to be promoted again and I feel as though we have the squad to do that.”

Meechan praises Forfar boss Gary Irvine

Before Kelty’s visit, Forfar will face Formartine United in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday night.

The Station Park club have reduced ticket prices for the game to £10 for adults, £5 for concessions and £3 for under-17s.

And while the games keep coming thick and fast for Forfar, Meechan believes Gary Irvine’s meticulous attention to detail is key to his side’s success.

“We need to keep ticking off the games,” said Meechan.

“Let’s not get too caught up but hopefully come next Saturday we are all pleased again.

“The manager dedicates his life to his job here. He has been magnificent so far.

“The attention to detail he, Scott Robertson and Gary Harkins show is incredible.

“We have quality all over the park. We’ve picked up six points from six and couldn’t have asked for a better start.”