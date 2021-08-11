Rangers v Dunfermline: 5 classic clashes ahead of Premier Sports Cup showdown

Facing Rangers has often been a chastening experience for Dunfermline.

The Pars have shipped five goals once, have been knocked for six on three occasions and even conceded seven — and that’s merely since the year 2000.

However, there has been solace for the Fifers over the decades in the form of memorable triumphs and breathless contests.

Ahead of Dunfermline’s Premier Sports Cup last-16 tie at Ibrox on Friday night, Courier Sport looks back at some classic fixtures.

Dunfermline 2-0 Rangers, February 1988

Perhaps some inspiration can be taken from this triumph; the first time Dunfermline ever knocked the Gers out of the Scottish Cup.

Richard Gough, signed from Tottenham Hotspur for a club record fee of £1.5m, was joined by Davie Cooper, Ray Wilkins, Graeme Souness and Mark Walters in a star-studded ensemble.

But goals from Mark Smith and John Watson were enough to secure a famous win for Jim Leishman’s shock troops.

Dunfermline 3-3 Rangers, December 2005

This Boxing Day slugfest was a modern-day East End Park epic.

A struggling Pars side twice took the lead through Andy Tod and Mark Burchill — cancelled out by Peter Lovenkrands on both occasions — before a Chris Burke strike looked to have sealed the points for Alex McLeish’s men.

However, there was late drama when Sotirios Kyrgiakos hauled back Tod in the box, prompting referee Craig Thomson to point to the penalty spot.

The big Greek defender joined Lee Makel — dismissed for handling a Marvin Andrews header on the goal-line — in taking an early bath.

Darren Young kept his cool to send Ronald Waterreus the wrong way.

Rangers 2-3 Dunfermline, December 1965

The Pars’ first ever win away against the Gers.

Dunfermline responded admirably to Jim Forrest’s opener, with a Hugh Robertson brace and a goal from East End Park legend Bert Paton given the free-flowing Fifers an insurmountable lead.

George McLean notched a consolation goal but Willie Cunningham’s side would not be denied.

The result took Dunfermline to within three points of Rangers and Celtic at the summit of the top-flight. Changed days.

Rangers 6-1 Dunfermline, May 2003

We’ll include one hammering in Govan, as much for its lasting impact on Scottish football as the match itself.

This was the afternoon where Rangers racked up the sufficiently handsome victory required to snatch the SPL title ahead of Celtic on goal difference.

Hoops striker Chris Sutton would later state ‘we knew they [Dunfermline] would lie down’ and called the Light Blue’s victory ‘hollow’.

Rangers 3-4 Dunfermline, April 1972

This match remains the last time the Pars won at Ibrox and, should you bump into Jim Leishman around town, he’ll be more than happy to tell you about it himself.

A breathless contest saw Alex Macdonald (2) and Colin Stein strike for the Gers, with Dunfermline’s response coming from Ken Mackie, Kenny Thomson and an own goal by Sandy Jardine.

That set the scene for Lochgelly’s favourite poet to bag the winner in the 81st minute. Google it, hen.