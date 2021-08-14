Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Furious Peter Grant apologises to supporters after Rangers run riot – as Dunfermline boss makes ‘hurting and suffering’ promise

By Alan Temple
August 14 2021, 9.00am
In thought: Grant
Peter Grant has apologised to Dunfermline supporters following the Fifers’ dismal 5-0 defeat against Rangers, insisting he barely recognised his own players at Ibrox.

And the Pars boss has told his under-performing stars they better be ‘hurting and suffering’ following a second chastening defeat on the bounce.

The East End Park outfit failed to muster any sort of response to their 3-0 home reverse against Partick Thistle on Saturday, conceding to a John Lundstram goal after just two minutes.

The Pars were four-down by the interval, with Scott Wright, Ianis Hagi and Kemar Roofe getting in on the act.

While always underdogs going to the home of the Scottish champions, the first-half showing was woeful; littered with sloppy errors and baffling decision-making.

Roofe made it 5-0 from the penalty spot after the break but, mercifully for the Pars, Rangers seemed content with the damage they had inflicted as they cruised into the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final.

“We were poor for the whole game,” said Grant. “If you give the ball away to good players, then that is what is going to happen. We just made so many wrong choices.

“Some of the decisions made were mind-blowing.

Scorer: Hagi

“I get annoyed because their approach has been excellent after the weekend and then: this.

“Our reaction to going behind was very poor. We didn’t do the basics well, we made the wrong choices and rushed things.

“That looked like a team I didn’t know. You need to do the basics well and we were a million miles away.”

Derby day

The upcoming Fife derby against Raith Rovers now looms large for Dunfermline and Grant.

Asked about the importance of that clash in Kirkcaldy to a hurting fanbase, the Pars boss bristled: “The supporters are hurting? What about the players?

“They are hurting — and they should be.

“If they weren’t hurting after that, they wouldn’t be playing for me, that’s for sure.

“I hope they are hurting and I hope they are suffering. There’s a face you can put on — but hurting means really learning from it.”

Grant added: “I feel for the fans because they come to support the team and we didn’t give them a chance. We can only apologise. I don’t care if it’s at Ibrox — we should be much better.”

Rangers 5-0 Dunfermline: Roofe catches fire as Peter Grant’s porous Pars are hammered

