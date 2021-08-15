Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
3 things we learned about League Two title race at table-topping Forfar v Kelty Hearts clash

By Ewan Smith
August 15 2021, 12.30pm
League Two looks like it could be a title tussle between Kelty Hearts and Forfar
Forfar and Kelty Hearts battled out a hugely entertaining 2-2 draw at Station Park that proves the League Two title race is very much alive.

Kelty twice pegged back Forfar through Nathan Austin’s double after the hosts led through Matthew Aitken and Craig Thomson.

There was very little to choose between these sides.

And, while it’s early days, Courier Sport was at Station Park to see how the title contenders are shaping up.

Here are 3 things we learned from Forfar v Kelty Hearts:

Kelty Hearts are very pleasing on the eye

Kelty Hearts played an exciting brand of football against Forfar

If you invest in top players you raise the quality of your product.

But money doesn’t always guarantee success and doesn’t ensure a top drawer brand of football.

Kevin Thomson has assembled a side that has a lot going for it.

The guile and craft comes in the shape of Joe Cardle and Kallum Higginbotham.

Michael Tidser and Jamie Barjonas provide the composure and Nathan Austin brings the goals.

There will be very few games this year where Kelty don’t dominate possession and the excellent 4G Station Park surface suited their play.

Forfar will fight Kelty Hearts for the title

Matthew Aitken is a key player for Forfar in their League Two title fight

I made the bold pre-season prediction that Forfar would win the League Two title.

Nothing I have seen from them since has dissuaded me from that opinion.

Yes Kelty are favourites but Forfar player-manager Gary Irvine has assembled a very strong squad.

Matthew Aitken will get Forfar the goals they need to match Austin’s impressive strike-rate.

They proved time and time again on Saturday that they won’t be bullied off the ball.

Forfar have a solid defence, a battling midfield and a quick attack.

The second goal from Craig Thomson was the most clinical example of a counter-attack goal as you’ll ever see.

Forfar are quite happy to do ‘their work in the dark’ as Aitken told Courier Sport last week.

But the spotlight will be on them at the end of the season.

The pressure is all on Kelty but they look like they can handle it – so far

Considering they are the SPFL new boys, there is a lot of pressure on Kelty to deliver in their first season up.

Their fans aren’t content with consolidating their place in the league and building for next term.

They want the title this year.

Kelty players are determined to lift silverware but are clearly going to be everyone’s favourite scalp.

Kelty Hearts are determined to beat Forfar to the League Two title after clinching an SPFL spot last year

Forfar were visibly pumped and refused to allow Kelty freedom to run riot with their incisive passing.

Kelty could have crumbled after twice going behind but stayed patient.

Complacency will be their biggest threat but Thomson’s is adamant they won’t get carried away with the ‘favourites’ tag.

