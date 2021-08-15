3 things we learned about League Two title race at table-topping Forfar v Kelty Hearts clash

Forfar and Kelty Hearts battled out a hugely entertaining 2-2 draw at Station Park that proves the League Two title race is very much alive.

Kelty twice pegged back Forfar through Nathan Austin’s double after the hosts led through Matthew Aitken and Craig Thomson.

There was very little to choose between these sides.

And, while it’s early days, Courier Sport was at Station Park to see how the title contenders are shaping up.

Here are 3 things we learned from Forfar v Kelty Hearts:

Kelty Hearts are very pleasing on the eye

If you invest in top players you raise the quality of your product.

But money doesn’t always guarantee success and doesn’t ensure a top drawer brand of football.

Kevin Thomson has assembled a side that has a lot going for it.

Two goals from the returning @Fash_Austin94 was not enough to get all 3 points at Station Park as the game ends 2-2. Onto Edinburgh City next Saturday at New Central Park! pic.twitter.com/8qUp1UdcvP — Kelty Hearts Football Club (@KeltyHeartsFC) August 14, 2021

The guile and craft comes in the shape of Joe Cardle and Kallum Higginbotham.

Michael Tidser and Jamie Barjonas provide the composure and Nathan Austin brings the goals.

There will be very few games this year where Kelty don’t dominate possession and the excellent 4G Station Park surface suited their play.

Forfar will fight Kelty Hearts for the title

I made the bold pre-season prediction that Forfar would win the League Two title.

Nothing I have seen from them since has dissuaded me from that opinion.

Yes Kelty are favourites but Forfar player-manager Gary Irvine has assembled a very strong squad.

Matthew Aitken will get Forfar the goals they need to match Austin’s impressive strike-rate.

They proved time and time again on Saturday that they won’t be bullied off the ball.

Forfar have a solid defence, a battling midfield and a quick attack.

The second goal from Craig Thomson was the most clinical example of a counter-attack goal as you’ll ever see.

Forfar are quite happy to do ‘their work in the dark’ as Aitken told Courier Sport last week.

But the spotlight will be on them at the end of the season.

The pressure is all on Kelty but they look like they can handle it – so far

Considering they are the SPFL new boys, there is a lot of pressure on Kelty to deliver in their first season up.

Their fans aren’t content with consolidating their place in the league and building for next term.

They want the title this year.

Kelty players are determined to lift silverware but are clearly going to be everyone’s favourite scalp.

Forfar were visibly pumped and refused to allow Kelty freedom to run riot with their incisive passing.

Kelty could have crumbled after twice going behind but stayed patient.

Complacency will be their biggest threat but Thomson’s is adamant they won’t get carried away with the ‘favourites’ tag.