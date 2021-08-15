Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
John McGlynn reaction as Raith Rovers stun Aberdeen: We’re in the quarters for the first time since 1994 – now we just need to win it again!

By Alan Temple
August 15 2021, 6.00pm Updated: August 15 2021, 6.19pm
Rovers, past-and-present
John McGlynn is allowing himself to dream of replicating Raith Rovers’ Coca-Cola Cup-winning icons after dumping Aberdeen out of the Premier Sports Cup.

Rovers turned in a sensational showing against the in-form Reds, with goals from Ethon Varian and Dario Zanatta cancelling out Jay Emmanuel-Thomas’ opener in Kirkcaldy.

The memorable victory was played out to a raucous atmosphere at Stark’s Park, roaring Raith into the quarter-finals of this competition for the first time since 1994.

On that occasion, Jimmy Nicholl’s Lang Toun legends went all the way, defeating Celtic in the final to lift the trophy.

Varian pounces

McGlynn may have had his tongue in cheek when he suggested history could repeat itself.

He was also speaking prior to Rovers being handed an onerous, albeit money-spinning, trip to face Celtic in the quarter final.

“We’re in the quarter-finals and I’ve been told it’s for the first time since 1994 — so I’m delighted about that,” said the Rovers boss.

“The only unfortunate thing is: that is when Raith Rovers won it.

“To try to equal that puts enormous pressure on us — but I’ll take it!”

Raucous Rovers

McGlynn reckons the win was a fitting reward for the Raith fans who were locked out of the 2020/21 campaign, missing some sumptuous football and a run to the Championship playoffs.

“It was great for the players, and the fans, because we put in a number of great performances here last season — had a number of great results — and there was no-one here to see it,” McGlynn continued.

“On Sunday, we got another one of those performances and results.

“I’m so delighted that our fans were here to witness it.”

As well as emerging as the match-winner, Zanatta turned in a sensational showing, tormenting Jack Gurr and creating a host of passable opportunities.

While there was not a single failure in the Rovers side, Zanatta, Christophe Berra, Kyle Benedictus and Dylan Tait were magnificent.

McGlynn added: “Dario’s been doing really well and in the first part of the second half, he was causing Aberdeen a lot of problems.”

Raith Rovers 2-1 Aberdeen: Dario Zanatta dazzles as John McGlynn’s heroes down Dons

