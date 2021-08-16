Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dario Zanatta relishes ‘best feeling’ as Raith Rovers winger reveals ‘lazy’ motivation for Aberdeen heroics

By Alan Temple
August 16 2021, 8.15am
Zanatta in dreamland
Zanatta in dreamland

“That’s probably the best feeling I’ve had in football in a long time,” smiled Dario Zanatta following Raith Rovers’ 2-1 victory against Aberdeen.

And it is was among his best performances, too.

The former Hearts winger was irrepressible against the Dons, tormenting stand-in right-back Jack Gurr at every opportunity, whipping in crosses and having liberal digs on goal.

Forget those lamentable stints at Ayr United and Partick Thistle. This is the player who lit up the Championship with Alloa in 2018/19, notching 10 goals and eight assists in 39 games in the process.

When confident, there are few wingers at this level with Zanatta’s blend of pace and power — and boy, is he confident.

“I feel comfortable here,” said the 24-year-old. “Everyone knows Raith play really good football and it’s brilliant to be part of that – and it’s great to know that the manager sees me as key player for him.

“I feel like I can build on performances like Sunday and kick on.

“We knew the Aberdeen game was a big day and we capitalised on the occasion.”

‘Lazy’

Zanatta was a constant threat against the Dons but the zenith of his afternoon came when he took advantage of some Gurr hesitance in the box to lash home the rebound from a Blaise Riley-Snow drive.

Ironically, it came mere minutes after he watched Joe Lewis parry an Aidan Connolly shot — and was left rueing his decision not to gamble.

He continued: “Aidan Connolly had a shot about ten minutes earlier and I was a bit lazy in not getting in there for the rebound!

Zanatta celebrates

“So when the second one came in, I got in the box and the defender hesitated a little bit. I stayed on my feet and put it away.

“To score in front of the supporters — right in front of the home end — was special.”

Derby Day

The victory over Aberdeen, which earned a quarter-final against Celtic in Glasgow, gives Rovers ample positivity ahead of their Fife derby against toiling Dunfermline on Friday night.

“We take some momentum into Friday night now,” said the Vancouver-born wide-man. “We knew we had these two big games on the telly, which is what everyone looks forward to.

“Of course, the fans will want us to pile it on Dunfermline! But we know they’re a good side. They’ve had a slower start in the league — same as us — but we know they’ve got quality.”

