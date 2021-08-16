EXCLUSIVE: Fife Elite Football Academy to close as Raith Rovers director describes Dunfermline decision as ‘final nail in coffin’

The Fife Elite Football Academy (FEFA) will officially cease operations at the end of 2021 due to a lack of funding.

FEFA chairman Henry McLeish confirmed the decision in a letter sent to parents and players ahead of the closure on December 31.

Forty young footballers have earned contracts with either Dunfermline, Raith Rovers, East Fife or Cowdenbeath since FEFA’s inception in 2014.