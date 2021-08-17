Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell: I’ll get the best out of our new striker Anton Dowds

By Ewan Smith
August 17 2021, 5.35pm
Anton Dowds has joined Arbroath on loan from Falkirk
Dick Campbell has vowed to get the best out of Anton Dowds after the Falkirk striker joined Arbroath on loan.

Dowds, 24, has moved to Gayfield on a short-term loan switch, a move revealed by Courier Sport, as the Championship side bolster their attack.

He moved to Falkirk last summer after netting 19 goals in 57 starts for East Fife.

But with the season punctuated by Covid-19, Dowds found his game time severely restricted as he made just ten starts in League One.

 

The Heriot-Watt University graduate has also struggled for game time under new boss Paul Sheerin – playing just 89 minutes for Falkirk since the season started.

But Campbell believes he can help Dowds reach top form again.

“Two seasons ago, Anton was one of the hottest properties in Scotland,” said Campbell.

“He went to Falkirk and things haven’t quite worked out the way he’d have hoped or imagined.

Dowds can be Arbroath ‘crowd-pleaser’

“But that doesn’t make him a bad player and he has qualities that can make a real difference.

“I think our fans will really take to him.

“He’s big, quick and has a good touch. It’s a gamble signing any player but he’s definitely worth taking a chance on.

“We’ve never really had height in attack but it’s not something we struggle for now.

“We now have strikers who are 6ft5, 6ft4 and 6ft2.

Anton Dowds is hoping to rediscover his best form at Arbroath

“I’m happy with the business we have done in this transfer window.

“We now have 21 signed players. Let’s see what we can do.”

Campbell praises captain Tam O’Brien

Meanwhile, Campbell has heaped the praise on Arbroath captain Tam O’Brien.

Campbell took a gamble on the injured defender in Sunday’s penalty shoot-out defeat to St Johnstone and O’Brien was outstanding.

He scored a stunning volley to put his side 2-1 up in extra-time, only for Red Lichties to fall to a 3-2 shoot-out loss.

“It was a risk playing Tam because he’s only just back from injury,” revealed Campbell.

“But I thought he was absolutely sensational.

“I’m surprised I didn’t have St Johnstone on the phone the next day with a big money offer!

“In all seriousness, I don’t want to sell Tam. He’s been a very good player for this club and long may that continue.”

Arbroath set to sign Falkirk striker Anton Dowds

