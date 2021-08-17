Arbroath boss Dick Campbell: I’ll get the best out of our new striker Anton Dowds

Dick Campbell has vowed to get the best out of Anton Dowds after the Falkirk striker joined Arbroath on loan.

Dowds, 24, has moved to Gayfield on a short-term loan switch, a move revealed by Courier Sport, as the Championship side bolster their attack.

He moved to Falkirk last summer after netting 19 goals in 57 starts for East Fife.

But with the season punctuated by Covid-19, Dowds found his game time severely restricted as he made just ten starts in League One.

Stiker Anton Dowds has today joined Arbroath FC on loan from Falkirk and will go straight into the squad for this weekend's match against Partick Thistle

The Heriot-Watt University graduate has also struggled for game time under new boss Paul Sheerin – playing just 89 minutes for Falkirk since the season started.

But Campbell believes he can help Dowds reach top form again.

“Two seasons ago, Anton was one of the hottest properties in Scotland,” said Campbell.

“He went to Falkirk and things haven’t quite worked out the way he’d have hoped or imagined.

Anton Dowds scored twice in East Fife's thrilling 4-3 win away to Stranraer!

Dowds can be Arbroath ‘crowd-pleaser’

“But that doesn’t make him a bad player and he has qualities that can make a real difference.

“I think our fans will really take to him.

“He’s big, quick and has a good touch. It’s a gamble signing any player but he’s definitely worth taking a chance on.

“We’ve never really had height in attack but it’s not something we struggle for now.

“We now have strikers who are 6ft5, 6ft4 and 6ft2.

“I’m happy with the business we have done in this transfer window.

“We now have 21 signed players. Let’s see what we can do.”

Campbell praises captain Tam O’Brien

Meanwhile, Campbell has heaped the praise on Arbroath captain Tam O’Brien.

Campbell took a gamble on the injured defender in Sunday’s penalty shoot-out defeat to St Johnstone and O’Brien was outstanding.

He scored a stunning volley to put his side 2-1 up in extra-time, only for Red Lichties to fall to a 3-2 shoot-out loss.

It's 2-1 Arbroath here in extra-time as they are on the brink of knocking out cup holders St Johnstone with their first win over the Perth side in 35 years. Here's Tam O'Brien's strike.

“It was a risk playing Tam because he’s only just back from injury,” revealed Campbell.

“But I thought he was absolutely sensational.

“I’m surprised I didn’t have St Johnstone on the phone the next day with a big money offer!

“In all seriousness, I don’t want to sell Tam. He’s been a very good player for this club and long may that continue.”