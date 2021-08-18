Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Lewis Milne: Montrose are back in the running for promotion battle after Strava challenge

By Ewan Smith
August 18 2021, 1.16pm
Lewis Milne is in top form at Montrose
Lewis Milne is in top form at Montrose

Montrose star Lewis Milne feels like he’s in the form of his life thanks to running app Strava.

Milne and his Links Park team-mates emerged from the Covid-19 shutdown fitter and stronger after a series of remote challenges in a Strava group chat.

Milne has never been a fan of running.

But the soon-to-be plumbing and heating apprentice engineer sparked into life when his team-mates turned up the heat on Strava during lockdown.

A series of regular challenges followed – culminating in a mammoth 87-mile, eight hour bike loop around Edinburgh, Falkirk and Fife.

Montrose star Lewis Milne made a gruelling 140km bike ride

“I’m at a good stage of my life,” said former Raith Rovers star Milne. “Work-wise and football-wise, it’s all coming together nicely.

“I with a plumbing and heating engineer company one of my old team-mates has.

“My job has put me in a good place but I felt motivated during lockdown.

“As a club, we refused to let it get to us.

“We set-up a Strava group chat and it really spurred us on.

Lewis Milne feels at peak fitness thanks to Montrose Strava challenges

Milne reveals the Montrose Strava kings

“I’ve never been one for running. The coaches have always been onto me about it but I felt really driven by Strava.

“I’d be having a quiet day and a message would pop up telling me that one of my team-mates had just done a 5k.

“That would make me go out. I’d look at other runs and times and say: ‘Why can’t I do that?’

“I’ll never be the fastest – Craig Johnstone and Liam Callaghan are – but I’m much sharper now.

“I cover every blade of grass now. The coaches were surprised at how fit we all were after lockdown.

Craig Johnston is one of the fastest players at Montrose

“A lot of teams had to do a few weeks of running before getting a ball out but we were straight into football.

“That’s the kind of club Montrose is. We are determined to work hard to reap the rewards on the park.”

Lewis Milne: Montrose off to flying start

Montrose have finished fourth for three successive seasons and have started the new season well – with seven points from nine.

And midfielder Milne, 27, insists the strong start bodes well as Montrose fight for promotion again after narrowly losing out to Morton in last season’s Championship play-off.

 

“I was surprised at how well we played in the opening game at Airdrieonians,” said Milne.

“We knew it would be a big test against a hybrid full-time team but we emerged with flying colours.

“Our squad is really settled and that makes a big difference.

“Some clubs will make wholesale changes in the summer. Eight or nine new players come in and it takes time to gel.

“That doesn’t happen at Montrose. We have a core group of players who have been together for a long time and we all know and trust each other’s game.”

VIDEO: How evergreen Arbroath star Bobby Linn pounds out 40k Fitbit steps a day to prolong football career

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier