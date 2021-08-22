Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

3 things we learned as Arbroath go fourth in Championship with win over Partick Thistle

By Ewan Smith
August 22 2021, 5.15pm
Arbroath beat Partick Thistle with a stunning second half display
Arbroath beat Partick Thistle with a stunning second half display

Arbroath blew last week’s Championship leaders Partick Thistle apart with a stunning second-half display at Gayfield.

The 3-1 win moved Dick Campbell’s side into fourth place as they try to cement their place in the Championship.

Campbell will not get carried away with the win.

But he has every right to believe that Arbroath will have yet another very good season.

Courier Sport was at Gayfield to watch the dramatic win unfold and here are three things we learned:

Gayfield can be a fortress for Arbroath fans

Nicky Clark lapped up his goal celebration with Arbroath fans against Partick Thistle

‘Football without fans is nothing.’

Jock Stein’s famous quote has been recycled time and time again over the last 18 months.

That statement to be undeniably true during the Covid-restriction times where players were forced to play out in front of empty stands.

Gayfield is an almost unique football ground.

It will never claim to generate the atmosphere of the likes of Celtic Park on Champions League night.

But, in its own special way, it can be a very intimidating place for sides to visit.

The wind generated from its close proximity to the North Sea often makes conditions challenging.

But so too can the tightly-packed terraces behind the goal.

On Saturday Arbroath got a huge lift as they shot into their own fans at the ‘Pleasureland’ end.

The goal celebrations prove that.

Arbroath fans have missed their heroes and the players have missed their loyal supporters.

Arbroath are not just Championship survivors they are challengers

With a glint in his eye, Dick Campbell told Courier Sport earlier this summer that he dreamed of leading Arbroath to the Scottish Premiership.

Let’s be frank, it will take an almighty effort for Arbroath to reach the top echelon of Scottish football.

It’s unlikely and almost unbelievable.

But there are very few teams that look forward to facing Arbroath.

Not many teams in the Championship have such a formidable team spirit as Arbroath.

And whilst they are part-time, the Gayfield side is packed with genuine quality.

Survival is always the aim for Arbroath.

But the side that finished fifth in the Championship two years ago, has it in them to challenge other more fancied sides this term.

Joel Nouble is becoming unplayable

Joel Nouble and Michael McKenna celebrate as Arbroath go 2-1 up against Partick Thistle

We wrote a few weeks ago of how Nouble had a ‘certain Je ne sais quoi’ about his play.

Opposition teams don’t know what to make of the on-loan Livingston star.

At 6ft4, Nouble is strong and powerful but he’s not a static targetman.

He’s quick and skilful with both feet. He will also be hugely effective this season.

Nouble proved that in dancing past four Partick defenders to play a sublime cross for Michael McKenna’s second strike.

Nouble will ultimately replace Jay Emmanuel-Thomas at Livingston.

But Arbroath will be hoping they can hang onto their mystery man beyond January.

3 things we learned as St Johnstone’s penalty shoot-out win over Arbroath extends cup run to 18 months

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]