3 things we learned as Arbroath go fourth in Championship with win over Partick Thistle

Arbroath blew last week’s Championship leaders Partick Thistle apart with a stunning second-half display at Gayfield.

The 3-1 win moved Dick Campbell’s side into fourth place as they try to cement their place in the Championship.

Campbell will not get carried away with the win.

But he has every right to believe that Arbroath will have yet another very good season.

Courier Sport was at Gayfield to watch the dramatic win unfold and here are three things we learned:

Gayfield can be a fortress for Arbroath fans

‘Football without fans is nothing.’

Jock Stein’s famous quote has been recycled time and time again over the last 18 months.

That statement to be undeniably true during the Covid-restriction times where players were forced to play out in front of empty stands.

Gayfield is an almost unique football ground.

It will never claim to generate the atmosphere of the likes of Celtic Park on Champions League night.

But, in its own special way, it can be a very intimidating place for sides to visit.

The wind generated from its close proximity to the North Sea often makes conditions challenging.

But so too can the tightly-packed terraces behind the goal.

On Saturday Arbroath got a huge lift as they shot into their own fans at the ‘Pleasureland’ end.

The goal celebrations prove that.

Arbroath fans have missed their heroes and the players have missed their loyal supporters.

Arbroath are not just Championship survivors they are challengers

With a glint in his eye, Dick Campbell told Courier Sport earlier this summer that he dreamed of leading Arbroath to the Scottish Premiership.

Let’s be frank, it will take an almighty effort for Arbroath to reach the top echelon of Scottish football.

It’s unlikely and almost unbelievable.

But there are very few teams that look forward to facing Arbroath.

Dick Campbell’s reaction to hearing his @ArbroathFC side are 4th in the Championship is legendary… pic.twitter.com/8xnvVE50Er — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) August 21, 2021

Not many teams in the Championship have such a formidable team spirit as Arbroath.

And whilst they are part-time, the Gayfield side is packed with genuine quality.

Survival is always the aim for Arbroath.

But the side that finished fifth in the Championship two years ago, has it in them to challenge other more fancied sides this term.

Joel Nouble is becoming unplayable

We wrote a few weeks ago of how Nouble had a ‘certain Je ne sais quoi’ about his play.

Opposition teams don’t know what to make of the on-loan Livingston star.

At 6ft4, Nouble is strong and powerful but he’s not a static targetman.

He’s quick and skilful with both feet. He will also be hugely effective this season.

⚽️🔥 @OfficialNoubz opened up his Arbroath account today with a spectacular strike in the 10th minute today curling in the ball from the edge of the 18 yard box! Hopefully the first of many! 📷 @Graham_Black pic.twitter.com/5sFdJo6ocN — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) August 7, 2021

Nouble proved that in dancing past four Partick defenders to play a sublime cross for Michael McKenna’s second strike.

Nouble will ultimately replace Jay Emmanuel-Thomas at Livingston.

But Arbroath will be hoping they can hang onto their mystery man beyond January.