Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Joel Nouble labelled ‘the most unique player in Scotland’ as Arbroath acclaim their new cult hero

By Ewan Smith
August 23 2021, 5.50pm
Joel Nouble has been branded a 'unique' talent by Arbroath team-mate Michael McKenna
Joel Nouble has been branded a 'unique' talent by Arbroath team-mate Michael McKenna

Joel Nouble has become an Arbroath cult hero after a series of sizzling displays for the Gayfield side.

His piece of skill to beat two players to cut to the byline and cross for Michael McKenna to head home the second goal in a 3-1 win over Partick Thistle was simply sublime.

On his Nouble’s official Twitter account bio, it states, Nouble ‘sometimes kicks a ball around.’

His pinned tweet insists: ‘I’m going to be successful. That’s the tweet.’

But his Twitter went into overdrive at the weekend with rapturous Red Lichties fans acclaiming their new Arbroath hero.

One fan jokingly Photoshopped an image of Nouble’s head onto Lionel Messi’s body, writing ‘Joel Nouble Ballon d’Or.’

Nouble, on loan from Livingston, has ingratiated himself with his Arbroath team-mates with his Usher-singing skills on the player WhatsApp group chat.

And he is now winning over fans with his flair on the pitch.

“He’s an outstanding player,” said McKenna. “It’s so unique the way he plays the game.

“Luke Donnelly’s on fire as well with three goals in three games.

“But he’s not even getting a sniff at the moment.

“His time will come again as he’s a technically-gifted player as well.

“But Joel is a very unique type of player.

“He’s a lot quicker than you’d expect and he’s got better feet than you’d think.

“He’s stronger than you’d think so he has got a very big future up here in Scotland.

“I don’t know another player in the Scottish leagues like him just now.

“I hope he continues to play like that for us then next year he can go on and have a good season in the Scottish Premiership with Livingston.”

Joel Nouble has become Arbroath’s ‘enigmatic talisman’

Nouble is on loan at Arbroath until January and the Angus side would dearly love to keep him for the remainder of the season.

Clearly, though, if he continues to make an impact then Livingston will be keen to hand a chance to a player signed to replace Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

At 25, he’s already at his 12th club, having spent most of his career in the lower reaches of English football.

Fans of his last club Aldershot still pine for Nouble to bring his wing wizardry back to the Recreation Ground.

But perhaps the London-born star has finally found his home in Scotland.

And for the moment, at least, he’s at Arbroath and everyone there will enjoy their enigmatic talisman.

“When you look at big Joel the first thing you notice is he’s 6ft6,” said Arbroath manager Dick Campbell.

“But there’s so much more to him than that.

“In the very last minute he was on the sideline chasing down their left wing-back.

“He’ll do for me and that tells me there is a spirit in my club.”

Joel Nouble: I want to hit double figures at Arbroath to prove I can cut it at Livingston

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]