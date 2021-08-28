Dunfermline: Why summer shut-down was no walk in the park for Kevin O’Hara

Kevin O’Hara’s summer break was no walk in the park.

It was more of a sprint.

Several of them, in fact.

And after hitting his targets on fitness app, Strava, now the Dunfermline striker is out to hit his targets on the pitch.

O’Hara has been a bright spark during a topsy-turvy start to the campaign for the Pars, finding the net four times in seven appearances and immediately cementing himself as a trusted starter under new boss Peter Grant.

Like the rest of his East End Park teammates, his recent outings against Partick Thistle and Rangers — 3-0 and 5-0 defeats, respectively — were fixtures to forget for the front-man.

However, the former Falkirk ace is still relishing his new-found importance to the side after putting in the hard graft during the close-season.

“I want to play every game and this season it has gone well in that regard,” he said. “There were some frustrating moments last term but I always backed my ability.

“I knew that I would be back in the team eventually.

“I played more towards the end of last season and really pushed over the summer, with a view to kicking on into this season — and I think I’ve done that so far.

“There was a lot of fitness work over the weeks, just focused on getting myself into really top shape and making sure I was ready to hit the ground running.

“That has benefited me so far but there is a lot of hard work ahead.

“I put in the miles in my local park — just running by myself, over and over.

“We get sent a programme and they track it all through Strava and send it back to the club . . . so there’s no hiding place!”

The same could be said for representing Dunfermline at East End Park.

Home comforts

Following a dismal last outing at home against Thistle, the Pars faithful — unrestricted in their numbers for the first time since the pandemic — expect a response.

“It’s been a tough last couple of games but we are a confident group and we know that we have the quality,” said a determined O’Hara.

“We just need to work hard every day in training, make sure that we get the manager’s style right and the way that he wants to play on a Saturday.

“That can take a little bit of time — especially when you have new players coming in the door — but the boys now all know the game-plan.”

To say fourth-placed Arbroath, managed by Dunfermline’s own Dick Campbell, will make that difficult for the Pars would be an understatement.

O’Hara added: “Arbroath are well-drilled and have some excellent players. They get after you from the first minute and are in your face until the final whistle. They make the game really tough.

“But it’s one we are looking to win.”