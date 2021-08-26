Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross Graham has ‘point to prove’ as Dunfermline loan star reveals ‘positive’ Dundee United message

By Alan Temple
August 26 2021, 8.30am
Graham and the two Grants
Ross Graham is adamant he still has plenty to prove after joining Dunfermline Athletic on loan from Dundee United.

The promising defender has played every minute for the Pars since his switch from Tannadice, immediately earning the trust of boss Peter Grant as the left-sided centre-back in their 3-4-3.

He has enjoyed the highs of an impressive Premier Sports Cup group phase and endured the lows of 3-0 and 5-0 defeats against Partick Thistle and Rangers, even scoring an unfortunate own goal against the Jags.

However, Graham insists those challenges are par for the course after making the decision to test himself in the Championship — and is determined to keep improving.

Developing: Graham

“I have loved every minute of my time here,” said Graham. “The training; the boys; the games — it has been really enjoyable and I am settling in well.

“I think I have applied myself well and playing in every game just shows that the gaffer trusts me.

“I was up for the challenge when I first came here and nothing has changed.

“After getting into the team, I have done alright but there is still a long way to go. I have a point to prove and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.

“You should have a point to prove in every game.

“You have to turn up with the right attitude and mentality in every game you play — that mindset of getting three points.”

Tangerine dream

Graham’s positivity is echoed by Dundee United head of player pathway and loans, Brian Grant, as Tannadice chiefs keep an eye on the youngster’s progress within an unforgiving proving ground.

“Brian Grant oversees all the loan players so I’m in regular contact with him,” explained Graham. “He is always on the phone asking about us and how our games went.

Graham in action for United

“He will get to games and if he can’t get to games, then he will sit back, watch the footage and then feed back to me from that. You have that support there. It has all been positive so far.”

Stark’s dark

There was a cruel irony for those of a Dunfermline persuasion that the Pars produced arguably their brightest 15 minutes in several weeks before the lights went out against Raith Rovers on Friday.

That disappointment has only served to make Graham more determined to shine against Arbroath on Saturday.

“After the last couple of weeks we felt that we had a point to prove on Friday,” he added. “I felt that we hit the ground running from minute one. We were the far better side.

Then it turned into quite a strange experience. Nobody knew what was happening until the officials came out and told us.

“So, the boys are buzzing for Saturday after missing the league game on Friday.”

