Raith Rovers: Ayr United officially request postponement of Championship clash amid Covid outbreak

Ayr United have officially requested the postponement of Saturday’s Championship fixture against Raith Rovers.

Five Ayr players have tested positive for Covid since the end of last week, while Patrick Reading was identified as a close-contact.

As well as David Hopkin’s squad being down to bare bones, there is an understandable fear of further spread.

The club have spent the early part of this week in showdown talks with health authorities and Scottish football’s Joint Response Group (JRG), culminating with Wednesday’s formal request for the clash with Rovers to be rearranged.

A statement from the Somerset Park club read: “We can now confirm that we have formally requested that Saturdays match with Raith Rovers be postponed.

“This is after several meetings with Public Health and the JRG where we presented all the information that we had collated over the previous days.

“As soon as the decision has been made we will confirm on all our channels.”

Should Ayr’s request be granted, Rovers will have gone just shy of three weeks without a match by the time they host Forfar Athletic in the SPFL Trust Trophy on September 4.

Their most recent game against Dunfermline Athletic last Friday was abandoned after just 14 minutes due to a power cut out-with their control.