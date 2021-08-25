Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raith Rovers: Ayr United officially request postponement of Championship clash amid Covid outbreak

By Alan Temple
August 25 2021, 5.36pm
Ayr's crest
Ayr United have officially requested the postponement of Saturday’s Championship fixture against Raith Rovers.

Five Ayr players have tested positive for Covid since the end of last week, while Patrick Reading was identified as a close-contact.

As well as David Hopkin’s squad being down to bare bones, there is an understandable fear of further spread.

The club have spent the early part of this week in showdown talks with health authorities and Scottish football’s Joint Response Group (JRG), culminating with Wednesday’s formal request for the clash with Rovers to be rearranged.

A statement from the Somerset Park club read: “We can now confirm that we have formally requested that Saturdays match with Raith Rovers be postponed.

Rovers were due to visit Somerset Park, pictured

“This is after several meetings with Public Health and the JRG where we presented all the information that we had collated over the previous days.

“As soon as the decision has been made we will confirm on all our channels.”

Should Ayr’s request be granted, Rovers will have gone just shy of three weeks without a match by the time they host Forfar Athletic in the SPFL Trust Trophy on September 4.

Their most recent game against Dunfermline Athletic last Friday was abandoned after just 14 minutes due to a power cut out-with their control.

