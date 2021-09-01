Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forfar boss Gary Irvine hails ‘Premiership quality’ of Jamie Ness as ex-Dundee star signs on at Station Park

By Ewan Smith
September 1 2021, 5.35pm Updated: September 1 2021, 5.42pm
Jamie Ness captained Dundee at Dundee United and is keen to kick-start his career at Forfar
Forfar boss Gary Irvine insists Jamie Ness can prove his ‘Premiership’ quality by getting his career back on track at Station Park.

Former Dundee, Rangers and Stoke City star Ness joined Forfar after spending the last two months training at Motherwell.

Midfielder Ness has played just one minute of football in 20 months – a substitute appearance for Dundee in a 2-0 win over Ayr in March 2020.

A series of injuries hampered his time at Dens Park but he earned praise from Dark Blues boss James McPake on his departure.

And after taking a spell away from the game, Ness has emerged strongly and is determined to prove his worth for Irvine.

“Jamie’s career is there for all to see,” said Irvine.

“He made the breakthrough at Rangers, earned a move to England with Stoke City and picked up a lot of experience down south.

“He came back to Scotland with Dundee but was very unlucky with injuries.

“Jamie also left the game for a while. Like a lot of us, the situation with Covid hit him badly and he wanted a break.

“But I know exactly what he brings both as a player and as a person.

Jamie Ness has impressed Forfar boss Gary Irvine on and off the park

Jamie Ness was a top target – Gary Irvine

“He was one of the first names on my wanted list in the summer.

“I had worked with him at Dundee and I rate him very highly both as a player and a character.

“He went to Motherwell hoping to win a contract and spent seven weeks training with them.

“A deal didn’t happen there but I kept in constant contact with him to see if we could get him to Forfar.

“He’s fit and raring to go. He brings energy, an ability to break up play and genuine quality. He is also at a good age.

“A Jamie Ness who is 100 per cent fit and playing every week is a Premiership or Championship-level player.

“I’ve seen him in training and his spell at Motherwell has been hugely beneficial. He’s fit and his injury is behind him.

“He just needs to get his match sharpness and we’ll work closely with him to help him get to the levels I know he is capable of.”

