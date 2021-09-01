Forfar boss Gary Irvine hails ‘Premiership quality’ of Jamie Ness as ex-Dundee star signs on at Station Park

Forfar boss Gary Irvine insists Jamie Ness can prove his ‘Premiership’ quality by getting his career back on track at Station Park.

Former Dundee, Rangers and Stoke City star Ness joined Forfar after spending the last two months training at Motherwell.

Midfielder Ness has played just one minute of football in 20 months – a substitute appearance for Dundee in a 2-0 win over Ayr in March 2020.

A series of injuries hampered his time at Dens Park but he earned praise from Dark Blues boss James McPake on his departure.

And after taking a spell away from the game, Ness has emerged strongly and is determined to prove his worth for Irvine.

“Jamie’s career is there for all to see,” said Irvine.

“He made the breakthrough at Rangers, earned a move to England with Stoke City and picked up a lot of experience down south.

“He came back to Scotland with Dundee but was very unlucky with injuries.

“Jamie also left the game for a while. Like a lot of us, the situation with Covid hit him badly and he wanted a break.

“But I know exactly what he brings both as a player and as a person.

Jamie Ness was a top target – Gary Irvine

“He was one of the first names on my wanted list in the summer.

“I had worked with him at Dundee and I rate him very highly both as a player and a character.

“He went to Motherwell hoping to win a contract and spent seven weeks training with them.

“A deal didn’t happen there but I kept in constant contact with him to see if we could get him to Forfar.

“He’s fit and raring to go. He brings energy, an ability to break up play and genuine quality. He is also at a good age.

“A Jamie Ness who is 100 per cent fit and playing every week is a Premiership or Championship-level player.

“I’ve seen him in training and his spell at Motherwell has been hugely beneficial. He’s fit and his injury is behind him.

“He just needs to get his match sharpness and we’ll work closely with him to help him get to the levels I know he is capable of.”