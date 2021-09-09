Explore Decades of Courier Country Football History

Lifted Over The Turnstiles Volumes Two & Three, the latest DC Thomson titles on Scottish sport in the black & white era, promise to be among the best yet.

Early Bird Offer* – Pre-order both books and SAVE £5 – use code LOTT30 at checkout.

This series of books have been incredibly popular over the past four years, and solved many a dilemma over what to get as a gift for the “auld heid” in the family who is always difficult to buy for.

They are each 360 pages and contain, over the two large-size hardbacks, around 700 photos of Scottish football grounds, players, and crowd scenes.

Former Aberdeen & Scotland Manager, Craig Brown and former Scotland international, Leanne Crichton, have both provided a foreword apiece that fans of “oor” beautiful game will appreciate.

Importantly, this is not a greatest hits collection or a pulling together of photos that have been seen before. This is previously unseen material.

Photos that have lain in newspaper and magazine archives but never developed from negatives.

Photographers were sent to cover all games and all aspects of football but only one or two shots (usually goals being scored) were used.

The rest were boxed up and filed away and have lain unlooked at for decades.

But author Steve Finan has spent three years sifting through hundreds of thousands of these negatives (some so old that they are made of glass).

This mine of negatives revealed, here and there, are true gems. Football fans love photos of old grounds. Not just their own team’s ground, but those they visited on “away days”.

4 Photos featured from across Courier Country

Indeed, it is often the away trips they travelled to with their fathers, brothers or best friends, which were the most memorable.

Lads’ days out when there was much to talk about, laugh about and the football to enjoy . . . or be disappointed by.

It was all part of their youth. That is one of the attractions of these books for older supporters.

They are looking at photos of their own younger days. But the books are important for young fans too.

They show the history of football. They show where clubs have come from. History and tradition are vital parts of a club’s identity.

The first Volume of Lifted Over The Turnstiles concentrated on empty grounds.

But Volumes 2 and 3 show grounds packed full. This is how supporters remember them.

They might well be in those crowds somewhere.

Scotland’s clubs are evenly distributed over the two volumes. And there are chapters that show the other parts of grounds, such as floodlights, dugouts, player tunnels, the outside, weather, and segregation divides.

Every aspect of football is covered, with attention given to clubs throughout Scotland including Aberdeen, Dundee F.C, Dundee United, St Johnstone, Inverness, Peterhead and many more.

These books are the best gifts you could give a football fan!

