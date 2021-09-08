Peter Grant reveals Dunfermline were down to SIX players as boss open up on Covid crisis

Peter Grant has revealed that Dunfermline were training with just six players prior to forfeiting their SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Elgin City.

However, the Pars boss is adamant the Fifers have the numbers — and quality — to kickstart their faltering campaign against Ayr United.

The East End Park outfit were ravaged by Covid cases, illness and international call-ups last week, resulting in Elgin being handed a 3-0 walkover.

It is understood four Dunfermline players tested positive for the virus, while a further two stars were showing symptoms and, although they turned out to be negative, would have been unable to travel north.

“We were down to six or seven for training one day,” noted Grant.

The issues were compounded by one unnamed player injuring himself in an accident at home, while Vytas Gaspuitis and Kai Kennedy are away with Lithuania and Scotland under-21s respectively.

“The Covid situation is fluid, but we also picked up a few injuries as well, which wasn’t ideal timing,” Grant continued. “On Saturday, if we had gone ahead with the game, we would have ended up with nine.

“We’re testing every day at the moment because some boys are coming in with heavy colds and coughs, which is normal at this time of the year. It gives us a major concern.

“You’ve got to send them home right away, even if they’re testing negative. But I know we’re not the only club going through it and I’m absolutely positive we’ve got more than enough players for this weekend.”

Welcome returns

The group was still sparse at the start of this week — around 14 first-team players — but Grant hopes the two players suffering with colds will return to training on Thursday.

The four individuals who returned positive Covid cases are already back, having missed the 3-0 defeat against Arbroath on August 28.

“The first part of the week hasn’t been great, but come Thursday two of the players out with illness are due to join in with the group,” added Grant. “We’ve got two international boys coming back as well.

“There are one or two carrying knocks who would have missed Saturday and who have missed the early part of the week. I’m hoping they’ll be in by Thursday.

“If that’s the case, we’re more than comfortable with the numbers.”

Somerset challenge

Saturday’s opponents, Ayr, have not had their own Covid troubles to seek, recently entering into a squad-wide period of isolation after six positive tests.

Last night’s Championship fixture against Raith Rovers was their first game in 17 days.

And Grant admits the pandemic has fundamentally altered preparations as a manager.

“It used to be that you would have team done by Thursday,” he added. “Now, it can change right up until Saturday at 12 o’clock, when we have to be tested by.

“That’s happened a few times. You have the team and the shape and the plan in your head, but that’s changed a couple of times because of situations at the last moment.”