Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Graham Webster: Can Montrose penalty king continue stunning scoring streak to make it a Magnificent 7?

By Ewan Smith
September 8 2021, 5.15pm Updated: September 8 2021, 5.39pm
Graham Webster has never missed a penalty for Montrose and hopes his scoring streak continues
Montrose star Graham Webster is aiming for a magnificent seven at Cove Rangers on Saturday by continuing his incredible scoring streak.

Former Dundee star Webster has netted in six consecutive starts – converting penalties in five out of six of those matches.

That has seen him join an elite band of sharp-shooting stars in Scottish football.

Graham Webster’s Montrose goal streak helps him join elite band of stars

Should he net against Cove, Webster will overtake Stephen Dobbie’s 2018 record of netting in six straight games.

But Webster is still a bit off Dobbie’s golden goal record of 2018-19.

The former Queen of the South star hit the net 43 times in a record-breaking season.

Celtic’s ex-Australian striker Mark Viduka also netted in ten successive top-flight games for the Glasgow giants in 1999-2000.

Viduka netted 27 goals that year but it wasn’t enough to help Celtic wrestle the title from rivals Rangers.

Former Dundee striker Colin McMenamin also went on a seven game scoring streak for Ross County in 2012 in the old First Division.

But Webster has become something of a penalty specialist, joining an elite band of players who have never missed from the spot.

In 12 years as a professional, Webster has converted 15 penalties.

And he has yet to miss one from either open play or in a sudden death shoot-out.

That flawless record is making waves in Montrose as Webster’s name is mentioned alongside some of European football’s greats.

Robert Lewandowski dispatched an incredible 31 penalties in three years, between 2015 and 2018 for German giants Bayern Munich.

But should Webster fail to net in his next game there is no getting away from the fact that the Montrose star is in the form of his life.

Webster is on course to claim a testimonial at Links Park at the end of his contract in 2023.

He has spent the last eight years at Montrose and has become a firm fans’ favourite.

Webster recently thanked Montrose in an interview with Courier Sport for rescuing his career after he was released by Dundee as a youngster.

Graham Webster: Montrose made me a star after my Dundee dream died

