Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Jamie Ness on walking away from game after leaving Dundee and seeking therapy before Forfar return

By Ewan Smith
September 9 2021, 8.05am
Jamie Ness walked away from the game after leaving Dundee
Jamie Ness walked away from the game after leaving Dundee

Jamie Ness sat in his car outside Dens Park as well-wishing messages pinged on his phone with news of his Dundee departure breaking.

Friends believed the departure from Dark Blues last October would hit Ness hard.

But he felt an enormous feeling of relief inside.

Ness didn’t hate his time at Dundee. Far from it.

As Ness tuned into a Jonny Wilkinson podcast on anxiety in sport, he realised that he’d been suffering from similar mental health issues as the former England rugby World Cup winner.

Jamie Ness was inspired by former England rugby star Jonny Wilkinson

Ness trained in isolation, trying to recover from a calf injury, as Covid-19 rules prevented him from mixing with the Dundee squad.

Ness hadn’t fallen out of love with the game.

But he HAD fallen out of love with being prevented from playing.

And the former Rangers star took time out to seek counselling before signing for Forfar last month.

Jamie Ness played 13 times for Dundee

“The day I left Dundee was a very strange feeling,” said Ness.

“I had this intense feeling of relief. It was nothing against Dundee. I have no issue with them.

“It didn’t work out because of injuries and the Covid restrictions.

“I was going into the club on my own every day. I didn’t feel part of the group.

Jamie Ness ‘inspired’ by Jonny Wilkinson

“A week before I left Dundee, I listened to a Jonny Wilkinson podcast on anxiety in sport.

“I can relate to all the things he said in the podcast and realise I’ve been feeling the same way for the last four or five years

“After I left Dundee, I took a month away from football. I spent time with my family and  switched off.

“I decided I needed to seek professional help and I booked on a six session course with a counsellor down south.

“The counselling was done over Zoom. It has made an enormous impact on me.

“If I ever need it, I can go back to it.”

Jamie Ness saw his time at Dundee wrecked by a calf injury

Ness has returned to the game with renewed determination.

Days after joining Forfar, he was labelled a ‘Premiership class’ player by Station Park boss Gary Irvine.

And he has the CV to match that lofty statement.

Ness netted a stunning strike for Rangers in an Old Firm Scottish Cup clash with Celtic, aged just 19.

He spent nine years in England, with Stoke City, Leyton Orient, Crewe Alexandra, Scunthorpe United and Plymouth Argyle.

He trained with Motherwell in the summer before signing for former Dens Park coach Irvine.

Ness will now cherish the time he spends with wife Heather and kids Molly, Emily and David.

“I feel fit and ready to go for Forfar,” added Ness. “I’ve had seven weeks of intense training at Motherwell.

“It’s been a year since I properly played but I’ll get sharper with every game.

“I’m going to enjoy spending time with my family.”

Forfar boss Gary Irvine hails ‘Premiership quality’ of Jamie Ness as ex-Dundee star signs on at Station Park

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]