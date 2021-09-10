Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Kelty Hearts: Double success for table-topping Fifers as Kevin Thomson and Joe Cardle land SPFL prizes

By Alan Temple
September 10 2021, 12.50pm
Winners: Thomson and Cardle
Kelty Hearts have claimed an awards double after Kevin Thomson and Joe Cardle were named League Two manager and player of the month for August.

Former Scotland, Dundee and Rangers midfielder Thomson has enjoyed a splendid start to his dugout career, guiding the ambitious Fifers to the summit of the fourth tier.

The Maroon Machine claimed three wins and a draw from their four league games last month, scoring 10 goals in the process.

Thomson said: “It’s always nice to get the individual awards, but the boys have made it really easy for us.

“I know it’s a bit cliche when people say that it’s really for everybody else apart from myself, but I can’t tell you how thankful I am for the opportunity and the backing I’ve had since I’ve been here.”

Ex-Dunfermline hero Cardle has been pivotal in Kelty’s rise, finding the net twice in August (four times in total) and creating an immediate rapport with the likes of Jamie Barjonas, Nathan Austin and Kallum Higginbotham

Thomson with his gong

Kelty are living up to their billing as title favourites following an impressive summer recruitment drive.

They host Elgin City on Saturday as they look to continue that momentum.

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Thomson makes Steven Gerrard comparison and reveals Barry Ferguson ‘endorsement’ after swapping Rangers for Kelty Hearts

