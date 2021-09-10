Kelty Hearts: Double success for table-topping Fifers as Kevin Thomson and Joe Cardle land SPFL prizes

Kelty Hearts have claimed an awards double after Kevin Thomson and Joe Cardle were named League Two manager and player of the month for August.

Former Scotland, Dundee and Rangers midfielder Thomson has enjoyed a splendid start to his dugout career, guiding the ambitious Fifers to the summit of the fourth tier.

The Maroon Machine claimed three wins and a draw from their four league games last month, scoring 10 goals in the process.

CLEAN SWEEP ⚽️ We're proud to announce that both @KThomsonAcademy & @JojoCardle have picked up @spfl League Two Manager of the Month & League Two Player of the Month. Great Achievement by the Boys 👏🏻 🔗 https://t.co/xsHxaqqkmv pic.twitter.com/4K2q2FWuwT — Kelty Hearts Football Club (@KeltyHeartsFC) September 10, 2021

Thomson said: “It’s always nice to get the individual awards, but the boys have made it really easy for us.

“I know it’s a bit cliche when people say that it’s really for everybody else apart from myself, but I can’t tell you how thankful I am for the opportunity and the backing I’ve had since I’ve been here.”

Ex-Dunfermline hero Cardle has been pivotal in Kelty’s rise, finding the net twice in August (four times in total) and creating an immediate rapport with the likes of Jamie Barjonas, Nathan Austin and Kallum Higginbotham

Kelty are living up to their billing as title favourites following an impressive summer recruitment drive.

They host Elgin City on Saturday as they look to continue that momentum.