Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Celtic tell Raith Rovers that no away fans will be permitted for Premier Sports Cup clash at Parkhead

By Alan Temple
September 10 2021, 5.21pm Updated: September 10 2021, 5.21pm
Celtic Park
Raith Rovers have confirmed that they will receive no away allocation for the upcoming Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Celtic.

Travelling fans have not been permitted for any fixtures at Parkhead this season, with the Glasgow giants citing ongoing Covid precautions and the positioning of season ticket holders.

At that will continue to be the case for the September 23 showdown against John McGlynn’s Fifers.

A Rovers statement said: “The club have received confirmation confirmed from Celtic FC that we will not receive an allocation of tickets to sell to Rovers supporters later this month.

“This is due to the government Covid guidelines currently in place in relation to matchday red zones.

“Additionally, Celtic have to allocate their Season Ticket Holders seats that away fans would normally be allocated.”

Premier Sports to screen Dundee, Dundee United, Raith and St Johnstone quarter-final ties live

