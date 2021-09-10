Celtic tell Raith Rovers that no away fans will be permitted for Premier Sports Cup clash at Parkhead

Raith Rovers have confirmed that they will receive no away allocation for the upcoming Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Celtic.

Travelling fans have not been permitted for any fixtures at Parkhead this season, with the Glasgow giants citing ongoing Covid precautions and the positioning of season ticket holders.

At that will continue to be the case for the September 23 showdown against John McGlynn’s Fifers.

A Rovers statement said: “The club have received confirmation confirmed from Celtic FC that we will not receive an allocation of tickets to sell to Rovers supporters later this month.

CUP TIE v CELTIC | The club have received confirmation from Celtic FC that there will NOT be an allocation of tickets for sale to Rovers supporters for the @PremierSportsTV League Cup Quarter Final later this month: https://t.co/O4soY6GNZ1#yourrovers #leaguecup pic.twitter.com/pdQldYPu3g — RRFC Official (@RaithRovers) September 10, 2021

“This is due to the government Covid guidelines currently in place in relation to matchday red zones.

“Additionally, Celtic have to allocate their Season Ticket Holders seats that away fans would normally be allocated.”