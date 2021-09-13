Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021
Sport / Football

Arbroath ace Michael McKenna: My late gran would have been proud of my Player of the Month award

By Ewan Smith
September 13 2021, 4.46pm Updated: September 13 2021, 5.19pm
Arbroath star Michael McKenna
Arbroath star Michael McKenna has been on fire with six goals in five games.

Michael McKenna has revealed his late gran would have been bursting with pride to see him with his first-ever SPFL Player of the Month award.

McKenna was named the cinch Scottish Championship Player of the Month for August after netting six goals in his last four league starts.

That scoring spree has helped the Angus side into third place as the Gayfield golden era continues to reach new heights.

And as McKenna collected his award, he paid tribute to his gran.

“My gran would have loved this,” said McKenna. “She used to keep every single thing about my football career in her house.

Michael McKenna netted a stunning free-kick in the recent Arbroath win over Partick Thistle

“Every article, every photograph – she had them all. She even cut out teamlines if they had my name in them.

“She was up in Brechin for the game we won the League One title in and we got some lovely pictures with her.

“My gran has passed away but I have really fond memories of her. I know she’d be proud.

“I’ll ask my mum to find a place for this trophy. I get incredible support from my family.

“My dad comes to every game. He played for Meadowbank Thistle and in the Juniors and my brother-in-law brings my nephew up.

“My whole family love Arbroath now so this award means so much to me.

“You have to beat around 200 players to get it but it says as much about my team-mates as it does me. We’ve had a fantastic start to the season.”

Michael McKenna gave up football for four years

Arbroath have netted 12 goals in their last four league games and swept Dunfermline, Partick Thistle and Hamilton aside with 3-0, 3-1 and 4-0 wins.

McKenna is in the form of his life to inspire Dick Campbell’s side’s success.

He is on course to beat his best ever season tally of eleven goals.

That feat is all the more remarkable when you consider he gave up football for FOUR YEARS as a teenager.

“I didn’t play football at all from the age of 16 to 20,” said McKenna. “At 15 I had knee problems caused by my bones growing too quickly for my muscles.

“That hampered my chances of winning a contract at Dunfermline. I then moved to Aberdeen to start as an apprentice electrician.

Michael McKenna loves life at Arbroath after giving up football at 16

“For four years up there I was so busy with work that I gave up the game.

“But I always kept myself fit by going to the gym and when I came back down the road I asked Musselburgh Athletic if they’d let me train with them.

“They gave me a deal and my career started to take off.

“I got a move to go full-time at Livingston but it was too soon for me. I wasn’t ready for Championship football back than.

“But Arbroath have changed that. I absolutely feel like a Championship player now.”

VIDEO: Michael McKenna reveals dream double for Arbroath helped him forget ‘haunting’ St Johnstone miss

 

 

