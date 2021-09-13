Brechin City sign former Aberdeen youth captain Lyall Booth

Brechin City have signed former Aberdeen youth captain Lyall Booth on a short-term deal following his release from Pittodrie.

Booth, 18, was freed by Dons in the summer but has impressed while featuring as a trialist for the Angus side.

The left-sided star, who can operate in defence or midfield, has penned a short-term deal until January with Andy Kirk’s new look-side.

✍ 𝗟𝗬𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗕𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗛 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗦 After featuring in our last two matchday squads, former Aberdeen youth Lyall Booth has signed a short term contract with the Club. Full story ➡️ https://t.co/rcCU1jsmBj pic.twitter.com/nMcfySli9E — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) September 13, 2021

Kirk has completely revamped his side since taking over from Michael Paton in June.

He had only four signed players on the books when he was appointed.

But Kirk has made a series of shrewd acquisitions.

Former Raith Rovers skipper Iain Davidson is leading the defence.

Dominican international striker Julian Wade is leading the line alongside David Cox and ex-Ross County star Garry Wood.

St Johnstone youngsters Jack Wills and Max Kucheriavyi have also impressed whilst on loan at Brechin.

And ex-boss Paton and midfielder Kieran Inglis have shown their commitment to City’s cause by staying on.