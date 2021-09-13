Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brechin City sign former Aberdeen youth captain Lyall Booth

By Ewan Smith
September 13 2021, 7.59pm Updated: September 13 2021, 8.10pm
Lyall Booth has become Brechin City's 19th summer signing
Brechin City have signed former Aberdeen youth captain Lyall Booth on a short-term deal following his release from Pittodrie.

Booth, 18, was freed by Dons in the summer but has impressed while featuring as a trialist for the Angus side.

The left-sided star, who can operate in defence or midfield, has penned a short-term deal until January with Andy Kirk’s new look-side.

Kirk has completely revamped his side since taking over from Michael Paton in June.

He had only four signed players on the books when he was appointed.

But Kirk has made a series of shrewd acquisitions.

Former Raith Rovers skipper Iain Davidson is leading the defence.

Lyall Booth left Aberdeen in the summer

Dominican international striker Julian Wade is leading the line alongside David Cox and ex-Ross County star Garry Wood.

St Johnstone youngsters Jack Wills and Max Kucheriavyi have also impressed whilst on loan at Brechin.

And ex-boss Paton and midfielder Kieran Inglis have shown their commitment to City’s cause by staying on.

