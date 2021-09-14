Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football

Michael McKenna backs Arbroath to win support from Dundee clubs by tapping into the next generation of fans

By Ewan Smith
September 14 2021, 12.45pm
Michael McKenna is delighted to see Arbroath fans flocking back to Gayfield
Michael McKenna believes Arbroath are inspiring the next generation to turn away from the Dundee clubs and support their local team.

Arbroath have moved into third place in the Championship after netting ten goals in three games in the wins over Partick Thistle, Dunfermline and Hamilton.

They are also enjoying record season ticket sales with over 850 books sold and 1,234 attended the weekend win over Hamilton.

But it’s the injection of youth into the crowd that is most impressive.

Almost a quarter of season ticket holders are Young Lichties, via Arbroath FC Community Trust.

And they have been allocated a singing section at Gayfield – much to McKenna’s delight.

“It’s great to have fans back and what an impact they are having on us,” said McKenna, who won the cinch Championship Player of the Year.

“I felt privileged to play last year when so many people I know in amateur and junior football couldn’t.

“But it’s so much better with fans and they have given us a massive lift.

“The players feed off their energy and Arbroath fans are always patient and supportive.

“It’s also amazing to see how many young people are coming to watch us.

“That’s the key to growing our fan base and becoming a bigger club.

“They have big clubs like Dundee and Dundee United on their doorstep. They will often follow the same team as their parents.

“The only way to break that cycle is getting them here at an early age.

“The club have recognised that and are making a big effort to make young fans feel involved.

“It’s always easier when you are playing well and winning. That’s having an impact on our crowds.

“A few years ago we were getting 600 or 700 a game.

“Now we are almost double that before we even take into account away supporters.

“The club is getting a lot right at the moment and we are moving in the same direction.

“The fans are happy, the players are happy and the club is continuing to invest.

“Who knows where we could be In a few years?

“We could still be progressing or it may have turned the other way. We need to keep building.”

