Michael McKenna backs Arbroath to win support from Dundee clubs by tapping into the next generation of fans

Michael McKenna believes Arbroath are inspiring the next generation to turn away from the Dundee clubs and support their local team.

Arbroath have moved into third place in the Championship after netting ten goals in three games in the wins over Partick Thistle, Dunfermline and Hamilton.

They are also enjoying record season ticket sales with over 850 books sold and 1,234 attended the weekend win over Hamilton.

But it’s the injection of youth into the crowd that is most impressive.

Fan Zone! Imagine being these kids and having players come say hello before the match 😁 fantastic ⚽ pic.twitter.com/N7XvTgKRcP — Arbroath FC Community Trust (@ArbroathFCTrust) September 11, 2021

Almost a quarter of season ticket holders are Young Lichties, via Arbroath FC Community Trust.

And they have been allocated a singing section at Gayfield – much to McKenna’s delight.

“It’s great to have fans back and what an impact they are having on us,” said McKenna, who won the cinch Championship Player of the Year.

“I felt privileged to play last year when so many people I know in amateur and junior football couldn’t.

“But it’s so much better with fans and they have given us a massive lift.

“The players feed off their energy and Arbroath fans are always patient and supportive.

“It’s also amazing to see how many young people are coming to watch us.

“That’s the key to growing our fan base and becoming a bigger club.

“They have big clubs like Dundee and Dundee United on their doorstep. They will often follow the same team as their parents.

Michael McKenna delighted as Arbroath crowds ‘double’

“The only way to break that cycle is getting them here at an early age.

“The club have recognised that and are making a big effort to make young fans feel involved.

“It’s always easier when you are playing well and winning. That’s having an impact on our crowds.

“A few years ago we were getting 600 or 700 a game.

“Now we are almost double that before we even take into account away supporters.

We have an incredible spirit in our dressing room with our loan players made to feel at home.@OfficialNoubz is a talented player, but what a gent off the pitch. After the game he spent 10-15 minutes posing with every single young fan for a selfie even giving away his shinnies ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BxX8dDIFma — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) September 12, 2021

“The club is getting a lot right at the moment and we are moving in the same direction.

“The fans are happy, the players are happy and the club is continuing to invest.

“Who knows where we could be In a few years?

“We could still be progressing or it may have turned the other way. We need to keep building.”