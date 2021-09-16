Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Owain Fon Williams in ‘togetherness’ plea as Dunfermline bid to arrest decline

By Alan Temple
September 16 2021, 7.45am
Return: Fon Williams
Dunfermline ace Owain Fon Williams has called for togetherness as the Pars attempt to arrest their miserable malaise.

The Wales internationalist, who is also the goalkeeping coach at East End Park, insists he understands the expectations and frustration of supporters following a dreadful start to the Championship season.

The Fifers have picked up just one point in the league and have shipped 16 goals in their last five competitive matches.

Fans displayed their anger following Saturday’s 3-1 defeat against Ayr United — Fon Williams’ first start in the Championship this term — as boss Peter Grant and several senior players came under fire.

There have also been rumours of dissatisfaction in the dressing room, which Grant directly addressed this week.

It is a grim backdrop as Dunfermline prepare to tackle top-of-the-table Inverness.

“When you are working in football, there is alway pressure,” said Fon Williams. “Expectation, especially at Dunfermline, is massive.

“But we are all in it together; that is what a team is all about. You lose together and you win together.

“We have to remain fully focused on what we have to do because it is still very early in the season.

“It is easy to be distracted by a lot of things that are going on but we need to come together and make sure that we leave everything on the pitch on Saturday — and hopefully take three points.”

Different breed

Fon Williams’ return to the starting line-up at Somerset Park followed a string of errors by Deniz Mehmet, the former Dundee United keeper who was signed by Grant during the summer.

Despite battling Mehmet for the gloves, Fon Williams’ role as a coach and teammate means he has been on hand to provide support.

“Part and parcel of professional football, unfortunately, is form, confidence and emotion,” he continued. “I think goalies are quite good with that because we are a different breed.

Challenging spell: Mehmet

“We are people who can bounce things off one another naturally, provided there is a trust there — which there is.

“I have been lucky to have worked with some great people, not just goalies, since I joined Dunfermline and that remains the same.

“We have a relationship that is quite open, and if you are open then you can work things out.”

‘Fortress’

And as a goalkeeper, Fon Williams would dearly love a clean sheet against his old club as he seeks to make East End Park ‘a fortress’, rather than a venue in which the home fans are driven to despair.

Ex-Caley Jag Fon Williams, playing for Inverness against Rangers

“Collectively we would love a clean sheet. It is a foothold; a baseline,” he added.

“Every game is an opportunity and I don’t say that cheaply.

“Every time you play — every time you stand on that pitch — there is an opportunity to win three points.

“There is no doubt that we can turn this place into a fortress. But we do need to get everyone together and remain focused on the job.”

