Dunfermline: Peter Grant needs his Mark Robins moment amid fan fury and mounting pressure

Defiance met realism as embattled Dunfermline manager Peter Grant addressed the assembled media this week.

He repeatedly acknowledged the fact that, while he is going nowhere by his own volition, the board may decide to act unless the Pars’ malaise can be arrested.

Grant even confessed that, should he be dismissed, he could have ‘no qualms’ about the support he has been afforded.

The former Scotland and Celtic coach struck the tone of a man who knows the clock is ticking.

He’s been around the block.

Something has to give.

Either Dunfermline show signs of a revival or change in the dugout will be inevitable.

The visit of Championship leaders Inverness on Saturday looms large; it appears defining. In Grant’s own words: ‘talk is cheap’. If his side are to walk the walk, it’s surely now or never.

So how did we reach this point, just 112 days after his appointment?

Defensive woes

Dunfermline have shipped three or more goals in each of their last four fixtures; 16 in their last five games in all competitions.

No club have conceded more goals per game in the league (see below) this term.

The lamentation of ‘individual errors’ has been a regular refrain from Grant but, when rickets occur with such regularity, questions will be asked of the overarching strategy.

Is the shape — as much as Grant is loath to labour on formations — leaving too much space?

Are players being asked to deploy a style beyond their ability? Dunfermline have some real talent in a Championship context, but none would claim to be Franz Beckenbauer.

Are the criticisms starting to fall on deaf ears?

There are only so many times supporters and decision-makers can watch their side haemorrhage goals and, even if it requires functionality over philosophy, Dunfermline must keep it tight this weekend.

Fan fury

It is easy to write off social media seethe as bombast and bluster, however the toxic atmosphere in the away end during Dunfermline’s 3-1 defeat at Ayr United last weekend was illustrative.

It has been followed by talk of a mass walk-out at East End Park on Saturday. Whether such a thing comes to fruition is another matter entirely.

A rather candid assessment of cult hero Dom Thomas this week did little to assuage the ire.

The atmosphere could turn ugly at the drop of a hat as supporters seek to make their voices heard.

The only hope — beyond the obvious one that Dunfermline can turn in a sparkling display and claim all three points — is that things do not get personal or abusive towards a decent man doing his best.

Grant is a likeable, diligent coach whose determination to be a success at the Pars shines through.

He has old school values. He’s the last man to walk off the training pitch. He tidies and sweeps every dressing room his team visits prior to leaving. A small thing, perhaps, but not universal in football — and indicative of a man who believes in hard graft.

Nevertheless, we are undoubtedly at a tipping point.

The boardroom

Grant’s talk of support from the East End Park boardroom should come as no surprise.

Thomas Meggle, the football mind behind Dunfermline’s new owners DAFC Fussball GmbH, was firmly in favour of the appointment and held talks with Grant prior to the decision.

Ross McArthur, chairman, has always enjoyed a positive, respectful relationship with his managers. There will be no briefings; no leaks — put simply, Grant will have the club’s full backing until he doesn’t.

But any fans who believe this equates to the board having their head in the sand are mistaken.

There is no desire to mark Dunfermline’s first campaign under new ownership with a relegation battle. If it becomes clear that Grant will not be able to turn things around and — at the very least — mount a charge for the top four, he will leave the club.

The notion that McArthur — a lifelong Pars supporter who helped rescue the club from administration prior to ascending to the chairmanship — would sleepwalk back to League One out of sheer obstinance is fanciful.

Mark Robins moment

Dunfermline have only played four league matches and didn’t even lose the first of those; a 2-2 draw at Morton.

It is worth remembering that.

While the last few weeks have been dismal for Dunfermline, there are still 96 points to play for and, should they defeat the form side in the division, it would be a statement of intent; a start.

No-one is likely to compare Peter Grant to former Pars striker (admittedly not what he is best remembered for now) Sir Alex Ferguson — but he needs his Mark Robins moment.

Just as Robins struck for Manchester United against Nottingham Forest to save Sir Alex’s job in 1990, Grant needs a performance and, more importantly, a result which proves there is still life in his ailing reign.