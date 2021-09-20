Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ambitious Arbroath: 5 reasons why Angus side’s Championship success is the real deal

By Ewan Smith
September 20 2021, 5.06pm
Joel Nouble has been outstanding for Arbroath
Arbroath will go top of the Championship on Friday night with a win over Kilmarnock – capping off a stunning start to the season.

To casual observers, the sight of Arbroath leading the Championship pack could be a major shock.

Most will consider it a fluke.

Others will point to the failings of the ‘bigger clubs.’

I have covered my hometown team Arbroath for over a decade and witnessed all three of their title triumphs in 2011, 2017 and 2019.

I’ve watched their meteoric rise from the brink of the pyramid play-offs in 2016 to the cusp of the Championship.

The current success hasn’t happened by accident and there are a multitude of factors behind it.

Here, Courier Sport outlines 5 reasons that make Arbroath the real deal.

Dick Campbell ‘runs Scottish football’

Dick Campbell has transformed the fortunes of Arbroath

I’ve known Dick Campbell for over 20 years. His passion for the game has always been unrivalled.

He’s renowned for his cutting one-liners in both the dressing room and in post-match interviews.

He is a wind-up merchant but also a man who is not afraid to have a laugh at his own expense.

You saw that by his reaction to an advertising board falling on him in the summer.

Anyone who thinks Campbell is just a friendly ‘figure of fun’ is sorely mistaken.

In 34 years as a manager Campbell has always been a born winner. He’s widely-respected within football circles and very few ex-players – if any – have a bad word to say about him.

Campbell thrives on the big game and is a great motivator.

He’ll pin up newspaper cuttings from disrespecting opponents and loves nothing more than making them eat their words.

Fortress Gayfield – More than just a wind machine

Gayfield is a fortress for Arbroath

There’s no escaping the fact that Gayfield is advantageous due it’s unique proximity to water.

Arbroath’s ground is the closest stadium in Europe to a major sea.

The wind can often wreak havoc at Gayfield as Bobby Linn can testify.

Linn was left drenched by a North Sea wave that crashed over the Gayfield terrace as he lined up to take a corner.

Very few clubs enjoy the full Gayfield gale experience – just as Dunfermline who were battered by Arbroath during high winds in a 2-0 loss in February.

And in the 3-1 victory over Partick Thistle a few weeks ago, the visiting players looked like they wanted to go home after 60 minutes during a torrential downpour.

Arbroath – a club with community at its core

On Friday night, Kilmarnock will be treated to the drum-beating sounds from the Young Lichties fans zone as they warm-up.

Thanks to Arbroath Community Trust, the club have created a designated section specifically for their 200+ under-16 season ticket holders.

Players meet and greet the youngsters before and after every game. Fans favourite Joel Nouble spent 15 minutes posing for selfies after the 4-0 win over Hamilton.

By investing in the journey of a young fan, Arbroath can – as midfielder Michael McKenna recently stated – convince them to snub Dundee or Dundee United for their local team.

Season ticket sales are at record levels, approaching 900.

A supporters wall sold over 1,000 bricks to raise £90,000 for the club.

Demand for hospitality pre-Covid was so high that Arbroath have twice extended their seating capacity in the last few years.

Arbroath are also investing in their future on the park.

Over 600 people from the town regularly participate in football with a Community Trust that was only formed in 2020.

A new ‘Arbroath Player Pathway’ has been established amongst the various football clubs in the town.

That could ultimately help Arbroath discover their latest Andy Webster, a proud Red Lichtie who was capped 28 times for Scotland.

Arbroath: A club with no ego

Without a doubt the biggest quality Arbroath have is humility.

There are no ‘superstars’ at any level of the club. This is a culture created by chairman Mike Caird and manager Dick Campbell.

Caird tookover as chairman in 2017 and has surrounded himself with people who are trusted and supported to do their job.

Arbroath may be part-time but they work like a full-time team

He regularly personally writes back to supporters and the club hold regular Q&A sessions with fans.

They have a board of directors that are community-driven, commercially-sound and diligent in the legalities of running a football club.

When Dick Campbell signs players, he is interested in their character as well as their ability with a ball at their feet.

Arbroath may be part-time but there won’t be a hard-working football team in the Championship.

Bobby Linn, now in his testimonial year, cited his lung-busting runs up the Dundee Law as the secret behind his supreme fitness.

And he’s not alone in going the extra mile behind the scenes to ensure he is fit enough to match the more-fancied full-time teams in the Championship.

Arbroath: A team littered with talent and experience

Tam O’Brien celebrates scored the opener for Arbroath in their win at Queen of the South

Don’t be fooled into believing this Arbroath squad is outperforming its potential.

There are players in the Gayfield squad who would grace any team in the league and some who would shine in the Scottish Premiership.

Defender Tam O’Brien has had opportunities to go full-time during his time at Arbroath.

But with a secure job away from the game and has a healthy football income.

Ricky Little is a highly-experienced defender

Ricky Little has played almost 300 games for the club and is due a testimonial in 18 months.

McKenna is in a rich vein of scoring form with six goals in six games and Joel Nouble is simply unplayable.

Arbroath could lose Nouble in January if parent club Livingston choose to cut short his season-long loan deal.

But if he keeps up his rich vein of form until then, Arbroath can try to secure their Championship status.

Then the real fun begins. Can Arbroath force their way into the Premiership play-offs?

I think they can.

