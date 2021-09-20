Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

What can Raith Rovers learn from Celtic’s worst league start in 23 years?

By Alan Temple
September 20 2021, 12.30pm Updated: September 20 2021, 4.17pm
Gutted: Turnbull
Celtic’s 1-0 defeat against Livingston represented a third Premiership defeat from six outings — their worst start to a league campaign since 1998/99.

The Hoops sit in sixth spot.

Cause for cautious optimism ahead of Raith Rovers’ visit to Glasgow’s east end for Thursday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final?

Or are wounded Bhoys to be feared?

The task facing Rovers, seeking to win at Celtic Park for the first time since 1962, remains onerous. A victory would be a miraculous achievement.

Nevertheless, Celtic’s failings this term have showcased some weaknesses that Raith can seek to exploit.

To the left

The Lions concentrated 48 per cent of their attacks down the left flank, with the combined heat-map of Jackson Longridge, James Penrice and Andrew Shinnie (below) illustrating how they created an overload on that side.

Longridge, Shinnie and Penrice overloading the left

The average position of Celtic’s players (below) illustrates why that was a sensible strategy from Livi boss David Martindale, with a vast distance between Liel Abada and Josip Juranovic as the midfield three skewed towards the other wing.

Celtic’s gap to be exploiting between Abada (11) and Juranovic (88)

The goal came from that side when Livi recovered possession and sprung Longridge, who produced a super cross for Shinnie to kill the ball and fire superbly beyond Joe Hart.

Raith’s star performer this season has been Dario Zanatta, scoring five goals in 11 games and proving an utter menace cutting inside from the left wing as the willing Liam Dick overlaps.

As such, the duo will have watched the manner of the Celtic’s defeat in West Lothian with real interest.

Smothering midfield

Livingston succeeded in suffocating Celtic’s midfield, aided by a fairly impotent showing by Tom Rogic and James McCarthy.

Neither player created a single opportunity during the 90 minutes, nor did they regularly succeed in breaking the lines to release the Hoops attackers.

No player touched the ball fewer times that Celtic forward Albian Ajeti.

A tireless Livi three of Jason Holt, Jack McMillan and Adam Lewis (as well as the superb Odin Bailey when he entered the fray) should be commended for their efforts.

Tough-tackling Tait

Rovers can take heart from that, given they are more than capable of replicating that midfield resistance through any combination of Dylan Tait, Ross Matthews, Brad Spencer and Blaise Riley-Snow.

David Turnbull did create five chances but, without the departed Ryan Christie and injured Callum McGregor, the lack of inspiration in the middle of the park was startling.

Deja vu

The congestion in midfield forced Celtic to shift the ball wide and launch crosses into the box; an ideal outcome for a Livi side with the physicality of Ayo Obileye and Jack Fitzwater in defence.

Celtic put in 33 crosses from open play. That is more than ANY other side in a Scottish Premiership fixture this season.

Celtic favouring the left flank, leading to a barrage of hopeful crosses
Celtic favouring the left flank, leading to a barrage of hopeful crosses

And, if they can do the same, Raith boss John McGlynn will back Kyle Benedictus and Christophe Berra to deal with dangerous deliveries similarly competently.

Now, for the bad news

Celtic have not won an away game since February 14. It is easy to find failings in their endeavours on the road.

But Thursday’s match does not take place at Stark’s Park.

Celtic have been a different animal at Parkhead.

They have won all but one fixture at home (a 1-1 draw against Midtjylland) and have scored 24 goals in seven matches; an average 3.4 per game, maths fans.

They have defeated St Mirren and Dundee 6-0 already.

It may not be Mission Impossible for the Rovers, but it remains Mission Improbable.

But Celtic’s recent struggles can at least allow the Raith faithful to dream.

