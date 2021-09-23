Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline: Aaron Comrie ‘more comfortable’ after returning to familiar role as new dad reflects on ‘mad’ weeks

By Alan Temple
September 23 2021, 8.00am
Comrie in action
Dunfermline’s current Championship predicament would be enough to give any Pars player sleepless nights.

However, defender Aaron Comrie has a more joyful reason to be bleary eyed.

The former St Johnstone youngster became a father last month and, while his partner is happy to handle the night feeds, Comrie is still getting used to balancing life as a footballer with his doting dad duties.

“It’s been tough,” laughed Comrie. “It has been a mad four-and-a half weeks.

“Time is just flying in, the days seem to go without getting a minute to yourself.

“It is definitely rewarding and I’m enjoying every minute.

“Thankfully the missus does the night feeds — and I manage to get a few hours in.”

Right back where he belongs

Full flight: Comrie

While it has been all change off the pitch for the Comrie family, he is enjoying a renewed sense of familiarity on the grass.

He impressed at right-back during Dunfermline’s 0-0 draw against Inverness on Saturday — the Pars’ maiden clean sheet this term — and one would expect boss Peter Grant to stick with the same back-four against Hamilton.

Comrie has operated as a right-sided centre-back and a right wing-back this season, with few players asked to display more versatility.

And while he embraces the learning curve, he is happy to be back in a role to which he is more accustomed.

“I think everyone can see that I look the most comfortable in that right-back slot,” continued Comrie. “I’ll play anywhere the manager tells me to the best of my ability, but on Saturday it was probably the most comfortable that I have felt.

“I know that right channel well — take me out that channel and I’m hopeless!

“Learning different positions, especially the wing-back role, hasn’t been a bad thing. It has maybe opened my eyes a bit, in terms of what I need to do better. I’ll try to contribute a wee bit more going forward.

“But playing in that right centre-back role, I would have liked to have done a bit better.”

Doom and gloom

Few would have predicted that this Saturday’s showdown between Hamilton against Dunfermline would represent a clash between the bottom two in the Championship.

However, that is the precarious situation both underachieving outfits find themselves in — and Comrie knows the Pars turnaround must happen swiftly.

“It is not all doom and gloom,” he said. “It is early in the season with a long way to go. But getting that first win would help us kick start the season and needs to be done fast — because we can’t let it go on and on.”

