Dunfermline: Aaron Comrie ‘more comfortable’ after returning to familiar role as new dad reflects on ‘mad’ weeks

Dunfermline’s current Championship predicament would be enough to give any Pars player sleepless nights.

However, defender Aaron Comrie has a more joyful reason to be bleary eyed.

The former St Johnstone youngster became a father last month and, while his partner is happy to handle the night feeds, Comrie is still getting used to balancing life as a footballer with his doting dad duties.

“It’s been tough,” laughed Comrie. “It has been a mad four-and-a half weeks.

“Time is just flying in, the days seem to go without getting a minute to yourself.

“It is definitely rewarding and I’m enjoying every minute.

“Thankfully the missus does the night feeds — and I manage to get a few hours in.”

Right back where he belongs

While it has been all change off the pitch for the Comrie family, he is enjoying a renewed sense of familiarity on the grass.

He impressed at right-back during Dunfermline’s 0-0 draw against Inverness on Saturday — the Pars’ maiden clean sheet this term — and one would expect boss Peter Grant to stick with the same back-four against Hamilton.

Comrie has operated as a right-sided centre-back and a right wing-back this season, with few players asked to display more versatility.

And while he embraces the learning curve, he is happy to be back in a role to which he is more accustomed.

“I think everyone can see that I look the most comfortable in that right-back slot,” continued Comrie. “I’ll play anywhere the manager tells me to the best of my ability, but on Saturday it was probably the most comfortable that I have felt.

“I know that right channel well — take me out that channel and I’m hopeless!

“Learning different positions, especially the wing-back role, hasn’t been a bad thing. It has maybe opened my eyes a bit, in terms of what I need to do better. I’ll try to contribute a wee bit more going forward.

“But playing in that right centre-back role, I would have liked to have done a bit better.”

Doom and gloom

Few would have predicted that this Saturday’s showdown between Hamilton against Dunfermline would represent a clash between the bottom two in the Championship.

However, that is the precarious situation both underachieving outfits find themselves in — and Comrie knows the Pars turnaround must happen swiftly.

“It is not all doom and gloom,” he said. “It is early in the season with a long way to go. But getting that first win would help us kick start the season and needs to be done fast — because we can’t let it go on and on.”