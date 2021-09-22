Celtic in his sights: How Dario Zanatta has been revitalised at Raith Rovers

When Dario Zanatta rippled the net against Morton on Saturday, it was a landmark of sorts.

It was his fifth goal of the season for Raith Rovers — and equalled his tally for the previous two campaigns combined.

The Canadian wide-man has achieved that feat in the space of 11 matches and when Fifers face Celtic on Thursday, he will represent their most potent threat.

Zanatta’s progress to date is a success story for Raith, the man management of John McGlynn and, primarily, his own fortitude.

Confidence

Zanatta’s endeavours may confound those of a Partick Thistle or Ayr United persuasion.

At Thistle in 2019/20, he rarely started and, on the occasions he did, was ineffectual. He looked like an ordinary player in a poor team — totally shorn of belief.

Thistle were relegated to League One on a points-per-game basis.

The following year with Ayr United was even worse — fewer starts, one goal and an overriding feeling that it was not what he had signed up for.

McGlynn, however, saw mitigating circumstances and felt he could reinvigorate a player he has admired for several years, even attempting to sign him this January.

He has achieved exactly that by making Zanatta feel wanted, playing to his strengths and building him up to a level of fitness where he is tirelessly stalking the flank.

“Dario is enjoying his football and training,” said McGlynn. “That’s coming out in the way he’s performing.

“We treat people properly here.

“We train them well, get them to a fitness level and try to get them confident. Dario is an example of that.”

Familiarity

Rovers’ shape suits Zanatta down to the ground.

He is encouraged to cut inside from the left flank — Liam Dick on the overlap — and unleash a shot or find a killer pass.

It allows the former Hearts kid to utilise his pace and direct style; few wingers in Scotland possess the physicality of Zanatta when he barrels towards goal.

That familiarity with ex-Alloa left-back Dick is a point worth labouring upon.

They were paired together on the Wasps’ wing during the 2018/19 campaign when Zanatta enjoyed his most prolific campaign to date, claiming eight goals and 10 assists

There is a pre-existing rapport and trust from which Rovers are already reaping the rewards.

What next?

Still only 24 years of age, Zanatta is a player who has already found the net in the Scottish top-flight and was a regular with Canada at youth level.

And McGlynn believes facing Celtic is the perfect opportunity to showcase how far he has come in a matter of months — and just how far he could still go.

“We tell Dario not to be satisfied by playing for Raith Rovers,” said McGlynn. “He can play at a higher level.

“That’s the message for everyone: don’t rest on your laurels.

“Can he put on a performance on Thursday night to worry the Celtic defence? I hope so.”