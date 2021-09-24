Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Rhys Breen: ‘Nightmare’ Dunfermline absence explained as ex-Rangers defender awaits debut

By Alan Temple
September 24 2021, 7.45am
New signing: Breen
New signing: Breen

Peter Grant admits Rhys Breen has endured a ‘nightmare’ start to his Dunfermline career amid illness and injury woes.

The former Rangers youngster returned from a stint in the U.S. with Orange County to join the Pars in July — but is yet to make his debut for the East End Park outfit.

The 23-year-old was on the bench for Championship outings against Morton and Partick Thistle, but has been missing from the match-day squad since Dunfermline’s 5-0 defeat against Rangers on August 13.

And Grant has moved to explain Breen’s absence, revealing that the highly-rated prospect was battling a hamstring complaint before contracting Covid.

A further period of isolation was then required when a family member caught the virus.

Kai Kennedy and Pars teammate Breen during their Rangers days

“Rhys [Breen] has had a bit of a nightmare,” said Grant. “He had ten days in isolation when he came back from America.

“Then, after the Rangers game, he felt a tweak on his hamstring while doing the post-match work. That just got progressively worse so he was out with that.

“As sure as fate, he then caught Covid and, just when he was ready to come back, one of his family members caught it — so he was out again.

“It was nearly a month back to back isolation for him!”

Working hard

None of which has dampened Grant’s enthusiasm regarding the capture of a defender he describes as a ‘top talent’.

Breen is working tirelessly to attain full fitness, with the current hope that he could be back in contention around the second week of October.

And Grant expects him to be a big player for the Pars this term.

“Rhys is on his way back now and working hard,” continued Grant. “It has been unfortunate for him because he is a top talent — quick and strong and with experience of playing in this division [with Queen of the South] last year.

“Hopefully, we can get him back within the training group within the next couple of weeks.”

Dunfermline: Peter Grant urges Ross Graham to take inspiration from ex-Celtic teammate as he tells Dundee United loan kid to ‘remember you are a defender’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]