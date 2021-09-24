Rhys Breen: ‘Nightmare’ Dunfermline absence explained as ex-Rangers defender awaits debut

Peter Grant admits Rhys Breen has endured a ‘nightmare’ start to his Dunfermline career amid illness and injury woes.

The former Rangers youngster returned from a stint in the U.S. with Orange County to join the Pars in July — but is yet to make his debut for the East End Park outfit.

The 23-year-old was on the bench for Championship outings against Morton and Partick Thistle, but has been missing from the match-day squad since Dunfermline’s 5-0 defeat against Rangers on August 13.

And Grant has moved to explain Breen’s absence, revealing that the highly-rated prospect was battling a hamstring complaint before contracting Covid.

A further period of isolation was then required when a family member caught the virus.

“Rhys [Breen] has had a bit of a nightmare,” said Grant. “He had ten days in isolation when he came back from America.

“Then, after the Rangers game, he felt a tweak on his hamstring while doing the post-match work. That just got progressively worse so he was out with that.

“As sure as fate, he then caught Covid and, just when he was ready to come back, one of his family members caught it — so he was out again.

“It was nearly a month back to back isolation for him!”

Working hard

None of which has dampened Grant’s enthusiasm regarding the capture of a defender he describes as a ‘top talent’.

Breen is working tirelessly to attain full fitness, with the current hope that he could be back in contention around the second week of October.

And Grant expects him to be a big player for the Pars this term.

“Rhys is on his way back now and working hard,” continued Grant. “It has been unfortunate for him because he is a top talent — quick and strong and with experience of playing in this division [with Queen of the South] last year.

“Hopefully, we can get him back within the training group within the next couple of weeks.”