Sean Dillon ‘over the moon’ as defender marks 150 Montrose appearances with contract extension

Sean Dillon has signed a new deal on his contract after marking a landmark appearance tally for Montrose.

The veteran defender recently marked his 150th appearance for the club and has now extended his stay with the Gable Endies until 2023.

Dillon arrived at Links Park in June 2017 as manager Stewart Petrie’s first marquee signing.

The player/coach made an instant impact, leading Montrose to the League 2 title in his first season, playing in all 36 fixtures, being named Ladbrokes League 2 Player of the Season, and making the SPFL Team of the Year.

‘Over the moon’

On his new contract, he said: “I’m delighted. I’m 38 now and to be signing a contract in September is a really good feeling, I’m over the moon.

“I’m very grateful to the gaffer, Ross and the staff and everybody that’s involved because it’s been a great four years so far.”

Despite initially dropping down to League Two and part-time football after a decade at Dundee United, the Dublin-born defender has thoroughly enjoyed his time at Montrose so far.

“I’ve loved every minute of it, I mean that genuinely.

“I’ve been part-time before. I had a few seasons in Ireland when I was part-time, so I had an idea of what it was going to be like here.

‘You become part of the family’

“The bottom line is the gaffer, the staff who have been here in my time, and the players, have just been amazing, so it just makes it so much easier to settle in initially. Then you get to know people – the board, volunteers, people who work at the club and he fans – then you get to become part of the family that is Montrose Football Club.”

Montrose director Brian Petrie added: “Sean continues to play an important part in the success we have enjoyed at Links Park in recent years.

“His experience and knowledge of the game, combined with his impeccable professionalism makes him a great asset both as a player and a coach.

“We are delighted he remains committed to the Club and what we are striving to achieve.”