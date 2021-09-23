Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Sean Dillon ‘over the moon’ as defender marks 150 Montrose appearances with contract extension

By Scott Lorimer
September 23 2021, 7.05pm
Sean Dillon received a trophy for making 150 appearances for Montrose from Director Brian Petrie.
Sean Dillon received a trophy for making 150 appearances for Montrose from Director Brian Petrie.

Sean Dillon has signed a new deal on his contract after marking a landmark appearance tally for Montrose.

The veteran defender recently marked his 150th appearance for the club and has now extended his stay with the Gable Endies until 2023.

Dillon arrived at Links Park in June 2017 as manager Stewart Petrie’s first marquee signing.

The player/coach made an instant impact, leading Montrose to the League 2 title in his first season, playing in all 36 fixtures, being named Ladbrokes League 2 Player of the Season, and making the SPFL Team of the Year.

‘Over the moon’

On his new contract, he said: “I’m delighted. I’m 38 now and to be signing a contract in September is a really good feeling, I’m over the moon.

“I’m very grateful to the gaffer, Ross and the staff and everybody that’s involved because it’s been a great four years so far.”

Despite initially dropping down to League Two and part-time football after a decade at Dundee United, the Dublin-born defender has thoroughly enjoyed his time at Montrose so far.

“I’ve loved every minute of it, I mean that genuinely.

“I’ve been part-time before. I had a few seasons in Ireland when I was part-time, so I had an idea of what it was going to be like here.

‘You become part of the family’

“The bottom line is the gaffer, the staff who have been here in my time, and the players, have just been amazing, so it just makes it so much easier to settle in initially. Then you get to know people – the board, volunteers, people who work at the club and he fans – then you get to become part of the family that is Montrose Football Club.”

Montrose player/coach Sean Dillon alongside boss Stewart Petrie.

Montrose director Brian Petrie added: “Sean continues to play an important part in the success we have enjoyed at Links Park in recent years.

“His experience and knowledge of the game, combined with his impeccable professionalism makes him a great asset both as a player and a coach.

“We are delighted he remains committed to the Club and what we are striving to achieve.”

‘You’re hired!’: Montrose announce signing of Raith Rovers striker James Keatings on loan

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier