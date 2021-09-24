Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers: John McGlynn reveals striker hope after James Keatings loan exit

By Alan Temple
September 24 2021, 7.30am
Hunting: McGlynn
Hunting: McGlynn

John McGlynn has confirmed that Raith Rovers are on the hunt for a new striker after allowing James Keatings to join Montrose on loan.

Keatings’ exit — sanctioned in order for him to gain match fitness — has left the Stark’s Park outfit with just Ethon Varian and Matej Poplatnik as recognised, specialised front-men.

Dario Zanatta has operated in that role in the past, while teenager Kieran Mitchell is a versatile forward but entirely untested at senior level.

And McGlynn is actively scouring the loan market for someone to beef up his pool of forwards.

“We’re trying, yes,” confirmed the Rovers boss. “But it’s not easy. We are tied down to domestic loans and free agents.

“In terms of domestic loans, there are a couple of irons in the fire — but that’s not easy because we aren’t in control of the situation.

Departure: Keatings joined Montrose until January

“Some players aren’t sure if they want to leave where they are.

“We’re not going to get someone who is banging in 20 goals! But if it’s someone who isn’t playing for their team, they are maybe thinking: ‘I’ve still got a chance to get in the team’.

“It’s a challenge and, although we are trying, there are no guarantees at this point.”

Snapping up a player who is without a club is another avenue open to McGlynn — but one even more fraught with challenges.

“With free agents, they are guys who haven’t had a club all summer,” he continued. “They might have been on trial here, there and everywhere.

“They haven’t done a pre-season, generally coming up from England.

“It would be a case of playing catch-up and they wouldn’t have match fitness. It’s a difficult situation.”

Happy

But McGlynn, speaking after Rovers 3-0 defeat at Celtic Park, emphasised that it will not be panic stations if the Fifers fail to get a deal over the line for an additional marksman.

“I’m quite happy with the squad,” he added.

“We have Matej [Poplatnik] and Ethon [Varian], and Dario Zanatta has shown he can go up there. So if we don’t add a striker, I’m not particularly worried. We’ve got enough.”

Celtic 3-0 Raith Rovers: Jota, Abada and Turnbull strike as Hoops sweep aside Fifers at Parkhead

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]