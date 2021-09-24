Raith Rovers: John McGlynn reveals striker hope after James Keatings loan exit

John McGlynn has confirmed that Raith Rovers are on the hunt for a new striker after allowing James Keatings to join Montrose on loan.

Keatings’ exit — sanctioned in order for him to gain match fitness — has left the Stark’s Park outfit with just Ethon Varian and Matej Poplatnik as recognised, specialised front-men.

Dario Zanatta has operated in that role in the past, while teenager Kieran Mitchell is a versatile forward but entirely untested at senior level.

And McGlynn is actively scouring the loan market for someone to beef up his pool of forwards.

“We’re trying, yes,” confirmed the Rovers boss. “But it’s not easy. We are tied down to domestic loans and free agents.

“In terms of domestic loans, there are a couple of irons in the fire — but that’s not easy because we aren’t in control of the situation.

“Some players aren’t sure if they want to leave where they are.

“We’re not going to get someone who is banging in 20 goals! But if it’s someone who isn’t playing for their team, they are maybe thinking: ‘I’ve still got a chance to get in the team’.

“It’s a challenge and, although we are trying, there are no guarantees at this point.”

Snapping up a player who is without a club is another avenue open to McGlynn — but one even more fraught with challenges.

“With free agents, they are guys who haven’t had a club all summer,” he continued. “They might have been on trial here, there and everywhere.

“They haven’t done a pre-season, generally coming up from England.

“It would be a case of playing catch-up and they wouldn’t have match fitness. It’s a difficult situation.”

Happy

But McGlynn, speaking after Rovers 3-0 defeat at Celtic Park, emphasised that it will not be panic stations if the Fifers fail to get a deal over the line for an additional marksman.

“I’m quite happy with the squad,” he added.

“We have Matej [Poplatnik] and Ethon [Varian], and Dario Zanatta has shown he can go up there. So if we don’t add a striker, I’m not particularly worried. We’ve got enough.”