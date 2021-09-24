Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath 0 Kilmarnock 0: Joel Nouble hits the woodwork as Angus side miss out on chance to top the Championship

By Ewan Smith
September 24 2021, 9.36pm
Arbroath took on Kilmarnock in a table-topping clash at Gayfield
Arbroath took on Kilmarnock in a table-topping clash at Gayfield

Arbroath extended their unbeaten league run to six games but missed out on the chance to claim top spot as they drew with Kilmarnock.

The ambitious Angus side battled bravely against leaders Killie and with the post denying Joel Nouble an early winner.

Arbroath remain in third but won’t shift from that spot after creating a five point cushion over Partick Thistle.

An impressive 2,410 packed into Gayfield as Red Lichties faced one of the biggest nights in their 143-year history.

Victory over Killie would complete a remarkable rise up 28 league places from where they were when Dick Campbell took over in March 2016.

Back then, Arbroath were languishing second bottom of League Two and in danger of dropping into the Pyramid play-offs.

But their rise to the top has been incredible and seen crowds flocking to Gayfield.

James Craigen was impressive for Arbroath against Kilmarnock

With over 1,800 home fans, their support was treble the average it was in 2016.

And the hosts were determined to give their supporters a night to remember.

Once again, man of the moment Nouble was proving a real handful for the hosts and he twice came close to opening the scoring for Arbroath.

Joel Nouble strikes post for Arbroath against Kilmarnock

Nouble, on loan from Livingston, broke into the box and cracked a low effort off the base of the post.

Moments later, the London-born star’s byline trickery allowed him to cross for Tam O’Brien with the defender’s effort pushed away by Zach Hemming.

Kilmarnock had plenty of the ball but created very little, aside from an early Brandon Haunstrup long-ranger as the sides went in 0-0 at the break.

Arbroath were shooting into their favourite Pleasureland End of Gayfield in the second half with their fans tightly packed in behind that goal.

And they took the game to the visitors with O’Brien flashing a header wide and Craigen having an effort turned round by Zach Hemming.

O’Brien then came even closer as he cut in from the left and had a low shot blocked by Hemming’s legs.

Derek Gaston then produced a stunning instinctive save to deny Oli Shaw from ten yards as the game ended in a stalemate.

 

Arbroath: Gaston; Christopher Hamilton, Colin Hamilton, Little, O’Brien, Low (Dowds 90), Stewart (Hilson 76), McKenna, Henderson (Linn 80), Nouble, Craigen. Subs not used: Antell; Paterson, Donnelly, Cark.

Kilmarnock: Hemming; Haunstrup, Murray, McKenzie (McGinn 68, Alston, Shaw, Robinson (Cameron 68), Murray, Lyons, Naismith, McGowan. Subs not used: Walker; McGinn, Armstrong, Sanders, Waters, Polworth, Cameron

Referee – Colin Steven

Ambitious Arbroath: 5 reasons why Angus side’s Championship success is the real deal

