Arbroath 0 Kilmarnock 0: Joel Nouble hits the woodwork as Angus side miss out on chance to top the Championship

Arbroath extended their unbeaten league run to six games but missed out on the chance to claim top spot as they drew with Kilmarnock.

The ambitious Angus side battled bravely against leaders Killie and with the post denying Joel Nouble an early winner.

Arbroath remain in third but won’t shift from that spot after creating a five point cushion over Partick Thistle.

An impressive 2,410 packed into Gayfield as Red Lichties faced one of the biggest nights in their 143-year history.

Victory over Killie would complete a remarkable rise up 28 league places from where they were when Dick Campbell took over in March 2016.

Back then, Arbroath were languishing second bottom of League Two and in danger of dropping into the Pyramid play-offs.

But their rise to the top has been incredible and seen crowds flocking to Gayfield.

With over 1,800 home fans, their support was treble the average it was in 2016.

And the hosts were determined to give their supporters a night to remember.

Once again, man of the moment Nouble was proving a real handful for the hosts and he twice came close to opening the scoring for Arbroath.

Joel Nouble strikes post for Arbroath against Kilmarnock

Nouble, on loan from Livingston, broke into the box and cracked a low effort off the base of the post.

Moments later, the London-born star’s byline trickery allowed him to cross for Tam O’Brien with the defender’s effort pushed away by Zach Hemming.

Kilmarnock had plenty of the ball but created very little, aside from an early Brandon Haunstrup long-ranger as the sides went in 0-0 at the break.

On-loan Livingston striker Joel Nouble is making a big impact at Arbroath… this is his story.👇 ⚽️Arbroath v Kilmarnock

📺@BBCScotland

⏰7.30pm — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) September 24, 2021

Arbroath were shooting into their favourite Pleasureland End of Gayfield in the second half with their fans tightly packed in behind that goal.

And they took the game to the visitors with O’Brien flashing a header wide and Craigen having an effort turned round by Zach Hemming.

O’Brien then came even closer as he cut in from the left and had a low shot blocked by Hemming’s legs.

Derek Gaston then produced a stunning instinctive save to deny Oli Shaw from ten yards as the game ended in a stalemate.

Arbroath: Gaston; Christopher Hamilton, Colin Hamilton, Little, O’Brien, Low (Dowds 90), Stewart (Hilson 76), McKenna, Henderson (Linn 80), Nouble, Craigen. Subs not used: Antell; Paterson, Donnelly, Cark.

Kilmarnock: Hemming; Haunstrup, Murray, McKenzie (McGinn 68, Alston, Shaw, Robinson (Cameron 68), Murray, Lyons, Naismith, McGowan. Subs not used: Walker; McGinn, Armstrong, Sanders, Waters, Polworth, Cameron

Referee – Colin Steven