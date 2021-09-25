Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
“2,500 at Gayfield? That’s like 80,000 at Hampden!”: Dick Campbell pays tribute to Arbroath fans after Kilmarnock draw

By Ewan Smith
September 25 2021, 10.30am
Dick Campbell was all smiles after Arbroath drew with Kilmarnock
Dick Campbell was all smiles after Arbroath drew with Kilmarnock

Dick Campbell paid tribute to the Arbroath fans as his side narrowly missed out on the chance to go top of the Championship.

An incredible 2,410 packed into Arbroath’s ground to watch them draw 0-0 with leaders Kilmarnock in front of the BBC Scotland TV cameras.

Arbroath came close to winning the game with Joel Nouble cracking a low drive off the inside of the post early on.

And as the players walked off to the applause of the adoring Arbroath fans, Campbell believes their support has given the whole town a lift.

Dick Campbell was delighted with the Arbroath display at home to Kilmarnock

“I’m very happy and I’m sure all our fans will be happy too.

“What a great crowd! 2,500? That’s like 80,000 at Hampden!

“It’s a lovely place to be and Arbroath is a thriving football team right now.”

That draw made it six league games unbeaten for Campbell’s side and ensured they will finish the weekend in third spot.

And while Campbell is not getting to ahead of himself – with the season only seven games old – he can’t help but be proud of his side.

“Does that not send a clear message to everyone?” asked Campbell.

“We are not there because of a fluke – it’s because we are a good unit.

“We deserved to win the game and would have done if we’d taken our chances.

“But let’s not get carried away. I’m very happy with things and we need to keep it going.”

Dick Campbell sweats on fitness of Arbroath ace Nicky Low

Meanwhile, Arbroath are sweating on the fitness of former Dundee midfielder Nicky Low.

Low has been a key player in Arbroath’s success this term and was outstanding against Kilmarnock.

He left the ground on crutches after twisting his ankle during injury-time.

And Low will have scans this week to determine the extent of the damage.

