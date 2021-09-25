“2,500 at Gayfield? That’s like 80,000 at Hampden!”: Dick Campbell pays tribute to Arbroath fans after Kilmarnock draw

Dick Campbell paid tribute to the Arbroath fans as his side narrowly missed out on the chance to go top of the Championship.

An incredible 2,410 packed into Arbroath’s ground to watch them draw 0-0 with leaders Kilmarnock in front of the BBC Scotland TV cameras.

Arbroath came close to winning the game with Joel Nouble cracking a low drive off the inside of the post early on.

And as the players walked off to the applause of the adoring Arbroath fans, Campbell believes their support has given the whole town a lift.

“I’m very happy and I’m sure all our fans will be happy too.

“What a great crowd! 2,500? That’s like 80,000 at Hampden!

“It’s a lovely place to be and Arbroath is a thriving football team right now.”

That draw made it six league games unbeaten for Campbell’s side and ensured they will finish the weekend in third spot.

And while Campbell is not getting to ahead of himself – with the season only seven games old – he can’t help but be proud of his side.

“Does that not send a clear message to everyone?” asked Campbell.

“We are not there because of a fluke – it’s because we are a good unit.

“We deserved to win the game and would have done if we’d taken our chances.

“But let’s not get carried away. I’m very happy with things and we need to keep it going.”

Dick Campbell sweats on fitness of Arbroath ace Nicky Low

Thanks for the messages. Heading to hospital when back in Greenock & hopefully get some good news 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KfiGb1MamU — Nicky Low (@Nicky_low18) September 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Arbroath are sweating on the fitness of former Dundee midfielder Nicky Low.

Low has been a key player in Arbroath’s success this term and was outstanding against Kilmarnock.

He left the ground on crutches after twisting his ankle during injury-time.

And Low will have scans this week to determine the extent of the damage.