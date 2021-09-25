Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline 0-0 Hamilton Accies: Pressure remains on Peter Grant as winless Pars stay bottom of the Championship

By Alan Temple
September 25 2021, 5.33pm Updated: September 25 2021, 5.37pm
Kennedy in action
Kennedy in action

Dunfermline remain rooted to the foot of the Championship following a 0-0 stalemate against Hamilton which does nothing to ease the pressure on embattled boss Peter Grant.

The Pars remain winless in the league this term and have failed to score a goal in four consecutive matches at East End Park.

The audible jeers that greeted Scott Lambie’s full-time whistle underlined the disenchantment in the stands, with a few vocal, seething supporters calling for Grant’s removal.

Dunfermline, who did strike the post through Craig Wighton, remain two points adrift of Accies at the bottom of the table.

And far from Grant’s pre-season aspirations of a title challenge, the Pars are already 16 points behind leaders Inverness.

Threat: Wighton

Early threat

Wighton came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock in the opening exchanges.

The former Dundee forward met a pin-point Nikolay Todorov delivery flush on the volley, only for his effort to kiss the post and drift to safety.

Josh Mullin was proving Accies’ biggest threat and forced a super finger-tip save from Owain Fon Williams.

The flow of a watchable opening third was halted after ex-Par Lewis Spence suffered a nasty looking knee injury following a ferocious 50/50 with Ryan Dow.

Hamilton boss Stuart Taylor will have his fingers’ crossed that Spence’s absence is not a lengthy one.

Josh Edwards then flashed a drive inches past the post.

Worrying: Ex- Dunfermline and Dundee midfielder Spence

Hamilton rattle the woodwork

It was Accies’ turn to strike the post after the break courtesy of a sumptuous curling effort from Lewis Smith.

Nerves jangling, the Pars were wobbling — and a fizzing free-kick by Mullin was parried clear by Fon Williams.

Dom Thomas entered the fray with 17 minutes to play and, while his arrival was heralded, the decision to replace Kai Kennedy was met with vociferous boos.

The on-loan Rangers kid was, however, carrying an ankle knock.

But it was Hamilton who came closest to pinching all three points when a Mihai Popescu header drifted over the bar.

Dunfermline: Ryan Dow reveals Peter Grant mentality after ‘pressure’ admission

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier