Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie calls on Angus rivals to lend their support as he launches cut-price ticket deal

Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie has called on fans across Angus to unite by cheering his side on at Glebe Park on Saturday.

Brechin have launched a cut-price ticket deal for the game to complement standard walk-up gate prices of £10 and £7.

Season ticket holders can invite up to four guests at just £5-a-head for the Highland League clash with Buckie Thistle.

All gate-paying adults will also be entered into a half-time draw to win £100. Under-18s can win a signed Brechin City top.

And with all three Angus clubs – Arbroath, Forfar and Montrose – away from home this weekend, Mackie is hoping for some neighbourly love.

“It would be great to see some Forfar, Montrose and Arbroath fans at the Glebe on Saturday,” said Mackie.

“There are no other games in Angus and this one will be a cracker.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from or who you support. Any of the Angus towns or villages, Edzell, Laurencekirk, come along and watch us.

“You are welcome at the Glebe.

“The Angus clubs all work very well together and the fans appreciate an entertaining game of football.

“This is a huge game for Brechin and we want to create a big atmosphere against Buckie.”