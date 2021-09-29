Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie calls on Angus rivals to lend their support as he launches cut-price ticket deal

By Ewan Smith
September 29 2021, 9.56am Updated: September 29 2021, 10.57am
Brechin City are hoping to attract a big crowd to Glebe Park on Saturday
Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie has called on fans across Angus to unite by cheering his side on at Glebe Park on Saturday.

Brechin have launched a cut-price ticket deal for the game to complement standard walk-up gate prices of £10 and £7.

Season ticket holders can invite up to four guests at just £5-a-head for the Highland League clash with Buckie Thistle.

All gate-paying adults will also be entered into a half-time draw to win £100. Under-18s can win a signed Brechin City top.

And with all three Angus clubs – Arbroath, Forfar and Montrose – away from home this weekend, Mackie is hoping for some neighbourly love.

Brechin City are hoping to attract a bumper crowd to Glebe Park this weekend

“It would be great to see some Forfar, Montrose and Arbroath fans at the Glebe on Saturday,” said Mackie.

“There are no other games in Angus and this one will be a cracker.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from or who you support. Any of the Angus towns or villages, Edzell, Laurencekirk, come along and watch us.

“You are welcome at the Glebe.

“The Angus clubs all work very well together and the fans appreciate an entertaining game of football.

“This is a huge game for Brechin and we want to create a big atmosphere against Buckie.”

