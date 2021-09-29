Raith Rovers 1-1 Dunfermline: Kevin O’Hara rescues a point for the Pars in electric Fife derby

The first attempt to play this fixture was kiboshed by a power cut.

Peter Grant can only hope this one provides the spark his reign as Dunfermline boss needs.

A Kevin O’Hara goal rescued a point for the Pars in an electric derby at Stark’s Park, cancelling out Dario Zanatta’s sixth of the season.

Dunfermline — vastly improved after the break following a dismal first 45 — will also rue the decision to disallow a clinical Craig Wighton strike for offside.

The winless visitors remain rooted to the foot of the division with four points from a possible 21.

It remains a woeful position for the Pars to find themselves in, but this was a gutsy comeback in fraught circumstances.

Rovers will lament failing to extend their advantage in the fist period and losing control of the contest as it progressed — but still sit in the promotion playoff places.

Zanatta’s run continues

Dunfermline boss Grant handed an immediate debut to Mark Connolly — signed on loan from Dundee United on Wednesday morning — to replace Paul Watson in the heart of defence.

Rovers, by contrast, were seeking a third successive Championship win and saw no reason to change the starting XI which defeated Partick Thistle 3-2 on Sunday.

And they claimed the lead with 11 minutes on the clock.

Zanatta dashed into acres of space behind Aaron Comrie, cut inside from the left — leaving Connolly stranded — and lashed a low drive beyond Fon Williams.

Things almost went from bad to worse for Dunfermline when a delightful, clipped cross found Brad Spencer at the back post. However, the midfielder’s header drifted wide.

Dunfermline’s Dan Pybus did fizz a low shot wide of Jamie MacDonald’s post as the break approached, while Reece Cole unleashed a ferocious dipping drive which narrowly drifted off target.

A game of two halves

So, it was something of a surprise to see Cole withdrawn in favour of Kevin O’Hara at half-time. Craig Wighton also replaced Todorov. Those calls would pay dividends.

Initially, though, Kai Kennedy was booked for diving as he sought a spot-kick after surging into the box.

The on-loan Rangers kid’s night got even more frustrating when Wighton converted his inch-perfect delivery from close-range — only for assistant referee Daniel McFarlane to raise his flag for offside.

Replays illustrated an incredibly tight call. When your luck’s out, it’s out.

However, Dunfermline managed to restore parity with a classy, well-worked leveller.

Kennedy slipped a super pass to Josh Edwards, whose pin-point delivery allowed O’Hara to slam home from close-range.

Having battled their way back into the contest, Pars nearly lost it in the dying embers.

Fon Williams produced an absolutely stunning fingertip save to deny Matej Poplatnik, clawing the ball back from the goal-line.

Zanatta was then mere inches away from getting his studs on a low Tumilty cross.