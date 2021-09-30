Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline: Peter Grant in ‘critics’ admission – but hails ‘fantastic backing’ in Raith Rovers clash

By Alan Temple
September 30 2021, 7.30am Updated: September 30 2021, 8.23am
Appreciative: Grant

Peter Grant hailed Dunfermline’s walking wounded after revealing he did not know his starting line-up to face Raith Rovers until Wednesday night.

The Pars rescued a 1-1 draw against Raith Rovers at Stark’s Park, with Kevin O’Hara cancelling out a Dario Zanatta opener.

O’Hara, Nikolay Todorov and Craig Wighton all managed just 45 minutes apiece due to ongoing knocks, while Kai Kennedy completed the full 90 minutes despite an ankle issue.

And while the draw — Dunfermline’s third on the spin — sees them remain at the foot of the Championship, the manner of the comeback gives cause for cautious optimism.

“We had a difficult build-up to the game with injuries,” said Grant. “We never really got working on anything.

“I was waiting until [Wednesday] to select a side. I think you could see that in the first half.

Grant hails Fon Williams, who made a fine late save

“But we were much better in the second half.

“We showed great guts and determination — and I thought we were going to go on and win the game.”

Sacrifice

The efforts of the Dunfermline players were acknowledged by the travelling fans, who gave their players a positive reception as the full-time whistle sounded.

We had fantastic backing again — I know I have my critics, but they were desperate for us to win,” continued Grant. “I think they could see the spirit the boys showed. They have never waned once.

“I know how much the players are putting in, and how much sacrifice they are making to get that victory. Hopefully, it’s not too far away.”

Mark Connolly was handed an immediate Dunfermline debut following his loan switch from Dundee United on Wednesday morning.

He replaced Paul Watson in the starting line-up, with the experienced Pars stopper absent from the squad entirely.

Grant chose not to expand on the the reason for Watson’s omission, other than to say he was ‘unavailable’.

