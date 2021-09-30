Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raith Rovers defender joins Edinburgh City on loan – and John McGlynn striker search latest

By Alan Temple
September 30 2021, 1.02pm Updated: September 30 2021, 1.16pm
McKay, facing camera, at Celtic Park last week

Raith Rovers defender Dave McKay has joined Edinburgh City on loan until January.

McKay, 23, has been limited to just four substitute appearances this season after recovering from the cruciate knee ligament damage which kept him sidelined for 16 months.

He is behind Christophe Berra, Kyle Benedictus and Tom Lang in the pecking order, while Frankie Musonda is back in full training.

While McKay is fully fit, Rovers boss John McGlynn is keen for the centre-half to regain match sharpness.

McKay celebrates

The Citizens, managed by former East Fife gaffer Gary Naysmith, sit in fifth spot in League Two and harbour promotion aspirations.

McKay could make a dramatic Fife derby debut on Friday night when City host Cowdenbeath.

Striker search latest

Meanwhile, Rovers boss McGlynn is continuing to pursue attacking options — but is unwilling to compromise on quality.

The deadline for domestic loans passes at 5 p.m. on Thursday and McGlynn has made no secret of his desire to add an extra body up front after allowing James Keatings to join Montrose.

Courier Sport understands enquiries are continuing to that end.

However, McGlynn is comfortable that Rovers have enough firepower in Ethon Varian, Matej Poplatnik and Dario Zanatta to get them through to January, should the right option not present itself.

