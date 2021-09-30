Raith Rovers defender joins Edinburgh City on loan – and John McGlynn striker search latest

Raith Rovers defender Dave McKay has joined Edinburgh City on loan until January.

McKay, 23, has been limited to just four substitute appearances this season after recovering from the cruciate knee ligament damage which kept him sidelined for 16 months.

He is behind Christophe Berra, Kyle Benedictus and Tom Lang in the pecking order, while Frankie Musonda is back in full training.

While McKay is fully fit, Rovers boss John McGlynn is keen for the centre-half to regain match sharpness.

The Citizens, managed by former East Fife gaffer Gary Naysmith, sit in fifth spot in League Two and harbour promotion aspirations.

McKay could make a dramatic Fife derby debut on Friday night when City host Cowdenbeath.

Striker search latest

Meanwhile, Rovers boss McGlynn is continuing to pursue attacking options — but is unwilling to compromise on quality.

The deadline for domestic loans passes at 5 p.m. on Thursday and McGlynn has made no secret of his desire to add an extra body up front after allowing James Keatings to join Montrose.

Courier Sport understands enquiries are continuing to that end.

However, McGlynn is comfortable that Rovers have enough firepower in Ethon Varian, Matej Poplatnik and Dario Zanatta to get them through to January, should the right option not present itself.