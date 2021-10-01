Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Nathan Austin: No-one should receive racist abuse at work – I had to speak out

By Alan Temple
October 1 2021, 5.00pm
Candid: Nathan Austin

Nathan Austin insists it is vital that incidences of racist abuse continue to be highlighted in Scottish football.

However, the Kelty Hearts striker is adamant progress is being made in the fight against prejudice.

Austin, 27, was the subject of a discriminatory barb during a recent League Two fixture against Albion Rovers, during which he scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 victory.

And while Austin is no stranger to a back-and-forth with opposition fans — he relishes it, in fact — he has emphasised the importance of calling out perpetrators when it goes too far.

“People might say ‘oh, he scored a hat-trick, why’s he bothered about someone calling him a name’,” said Austin. “That’s not the point. It’s about highlighting the issues we do still have in this country.

“Footballers receive abuse all the time. How you deal with that is a part of the game.

“But there has to a be a line and, when it goes too far, it needs to be called out. And that was too far.

“No-one should go to their job and receive racist abuse, no matter the industry.

“It was something I had to speak out about.”

Education

In bringing the incident to the attention of social media and the wider press, Austin hopes prejudice in Scottish society continues to be a point of discourse — and education improves as a result.

“Hopefully people see the tweet or the reports in the newspaper and it helps with the education aspect of it — getting people talking about it,” continued Austin. “That’s so important.

“Without going into detail, the person who abused me was a fairly young boy.

Austin in action against Dundee United

“That doesn’t make it okay, but it underlines the importance of educating kids about respecting different races and cultures.

“There needs to be an emphasis on that from a young age or this will keep happening; we’ll go round in circles.”

Progress

In a disheartening week for Scottish football, the abuse of Austin followed a similar incident involving Airdrie defender Rico Quitongo.

But while he is realistic about the ongoing challenge of eradicating discrimination, Austin is far from fatalistic.

He has spoke openly in the past about the disgusting jibes that almost made him quit football at the age of 14 and is adamant progress has been made in subsequent years.

But the fight never stops.

“I do believe we have come a long way,” added Austin. “You can take a million steps forward and all it takes is one step back — one person to shout something racist — and it feels like everything has collapsed.

“That’s not the case. We aren’t back at square one. But just because things have got better, doesn’t mean it’s perfect. It doesn’t mean we stop highlighting these incidents when they do happen.”

Covid battle

Austin, meanwhile, has revealed that he was still feeling the effects of contracting Covid during that match against Albion Rovers on September 18, despite notching a treble.

And even as a young, healthy footballer, he has painted a sobering picture of the toll the virus took on him.

“I don’t really get ill but that was one of the worst experiences I have had,” he continued. “It was five days being properly bed-bound

“I had a sore head; heavy chest; the sweats; my whole body ached; I lost my smell and my taste.

Austin scored a hat-trick against Albion – but received deplorable abuse

“I like to class myself as fit and able. I managed to avoid Covid for so long and when I got it, I thought I’d be fine. But that wasn’t the case — it hit me really hard.”

Indeed, Austin’s tally of 10 goals this term is remarkable given the challenges he has overcome.

That form saw him named League Two player of the month on Friday.

But attention has already moved on to Saturday’s visit of Annan Athletic, with Austin acutely aware that there is a target on Kelty’s back.

“Although Annan had a disappointing result last week [3-1 defeat against Edinburgh City], they’ll be looking to bounce back,” he added. “From their perspective, what better way to recover than by beating us?

“People are tipping us as favourites to win the league already — but every game is huge.”

