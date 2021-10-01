Nathan Austin lands player of the month award as Kelty Hearts swoop for St Mirren defender

Prolific Kelty Hearts striker Nathan Austin has been named League Two player of the month.

The former East Fife, Falkirk and Inverness ace notched four goals in three appearances in September.

Austin’s hot-streak included a perfect hat-trick in a 3-0 victory against Albion Rovers.

However, that triumph at Cliftonhill was ‘tarnished’ when the Kelty front-man received racist abuse from a supporter in the home section.

An investigation was swiftly opened into the incident by both clubs.

On the pitch, however, Austin’s superb showings have helped the Maroon Machine open up a four-point lead over Stirling Albion at the summit of League Two.

Austin’s gong follows in-form winger Joe Cardle claiming the award for August.

Kelty seal Daniel deal

Meanwhile, Kelty Hearts have signed St Mirren defender Daniel Finlayson on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

LOAN SIGNING ⚽️ We're pleased to announce the loan signing of U21 @NorthernIreland defender Daniel Finlayson from @saintmirrenfc The defender who's other previous clubs include @RangersFC joins the club on a season long loan. Welcome to Kelty Hearts Daniel!#TheMaroonMachine pic.twitter.com/VeYJhO8Vv1 — Kelty Hearts Football Club (@KeltyHeartsFC) October 1, 2021

The Northern Ireland under-21 international lined up against the Fife outfit in the SPFL Trust Trophy earlier this season, while Kelty boss Kevin Thomson worked with the youngster at Rangers.

Finlayson, 20, has made four senior appearances for the Buddies since joining the club from the Gers in 2020.

He will go straight into Kelty’s squad to face Annan Athletic on Saturday.