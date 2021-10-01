Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nathan Austin lands player of the month award as Kelty Hearts swoop for St Mirren defender

By Alan Temple
October 1 2021, 12.00pm Updated: October 1 2021, 10.47pm
Gong: Austin

Prolific Kelty Hearts striker Nathan Austin has been named League Two player of the month.

The former East Fife, Falkirk and Inverness ace notched four goals in three appearances in September.

Austin’s hot-streak included a perfect hat-trick in a 3-0 victory against Albion Rovers.

However, that triumph at Cliftonhill was ‘tarnished’ when the Kelty front-man received racist abuse from a supporter in the home section.

Austin scored a hat-trick against Albion – but received deplorable abuse

An investigation was swiftly opened into the incident by both clubs.

On the pitch, however, Austin’s superb showings have helped the Maroon Machine open up a four-point lead over Stirling Albion at the summit of League Two.

Austin’s gong follows in-form winger Joe Cardle claiming the award for August.

Kelty seal Daniel deal

Meanwhile, Kelty Hearts have signed St Mirren defender Daniel Finlayson on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The Northern Ireland under-21 international lined up against the Fife outfit in the SPFL Trust Trophy earlier this season, while Kelty boss Kevin Thomson worked with the youngster at Rangers.

Finlayson, 20, has made four senior appearances for the Buddies since joining the club from the Gers in 2020.

He will go straight into Kelty’s squad to face Annan Athletic on Saturday.

Nathan Austin: No-one should receive racist abuse at work – I had to speak out