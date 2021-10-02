Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jamie MacDonald: Kilmarnock swoop for St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry shows budget battle faced by Raith Rovers

By Alan Temple
October 2 2021, 9.15am
Determined: MacDonald

Jamie MacDonald reckons Kilmarnock’s capture of St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry underlines the gulf in resources between them and Raith Rovers.

However, the Stark’s Park stopper believes Raith can bely the budgets and claim a pivotal triumph this afternoon.

Boss John McGlynn made no secret of his desire to strengthen Rovers’ pool of attackers prior to Thursday evening’s deadline to complete domestic loan deals.

But no new arrivals were forthcoming in Kirkcaldy.

Defender David McKay’s temporary switch to Edinburgh City was their only business of the day.

In sharp contrast, Kilmarnock added Hendry to a group already including the Premiership pedigree of Oli Shaw and Scott Robinson, who led the line superbly for Livingston.

Killie boss Tommy Wright was even in a position to allow Innes Cameron to join Queen of the South on loan.

Hendry in action for the Saintees

“That [Hendry signing] is probably the difference between ourselves and Kilmarnock — that squad depth,” said MacDonald.

“Killie have several quality strikers who have all played in the Premiership in the last year or so.

“We are perhaps a little light in that area.

“If you go through the Championship, starting XI vs starting XI, then I don’t think there’s much between any of the teams.

“The difference comes from your depth and that’s dictated by budgets.

“I think Kilmarnock have kept the same budget from the Premiership and they are going to be one of the favourites.

“But football isn’t decided by budgets. It helps but it’s never the deciding factor.”

Building for the future

Indeed, Rovers have made a habit of punching above their weight since MacDonald’s arrival, notably securing a third place finish in the Championship last term as a newly-promoted club.

That’s not to mention their recent Premier Sports Cup victory against Aberdeen.

“We play an exciting brand of football — sometimes a bit too exciting,” smiled MacDonald. “But most of the games we play are entertaining, open and, absolutely, we try to punch above our weight.

Zanatta scored as Raith drew 1-1 with Dunfermline

“But we are trying to get into a position where we are not the underdog.

Everyone is working really hard at the club — at all levels — to build something and it’s a really exciting time to be a Raith Rovers fan.”

Heavy legs

A victory at Rugby Park would see Rovers move to within two points of the Ayrshire outfit and, in the process, strengthen their place in the promotion playoff positions.

But MacDonald — who made more than 100 appearances for Killie between 2015 and 2020 — knows they must call on remarkable reserves of energy as they embark on a fourth game in nine days.

“It’s been a tough, tough week,” acknowledged MacDonald. “The [1-1] draw against Dunfermline was our third game in six days.

“The first was at Parkhead, then up against a Partick team who had been going well, then Dunfermline in a Fife derby.

“So, it’s going to be another tough task going to Kilmarnock — but hopefully we can find another big performance.”

