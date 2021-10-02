Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline: Peter Grant outlines what he expects from ‘proper defender’ Mark Connolly following arrival from Dundee United

By Alan Temple
October 2 2021, 9.30am Updated: October 2 2021, 11.52am
Connolly and Grant

Peter Grant has backed on-loan Dundee United defender Mark Connolly to make his presence felt on and off the pitch at Dunfermline.

Connolly, 29, joined the struggling Pars on Wednesday and was immediately pitched into Fife derby action, playing the full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw against Raith Rovers.

Grant firmly believes the capture is a coup for the Fifers, lavishing praise on the Irishman’s old fashioned defensive instincts and leadership qualities.

Connolly has only signed a deal until January but Grant reckons he will be a massive influence on the youngsters at East End Park in that time, including raw Tannadice prospect Ross Graham.

“I was delighted with Mark coming in and I thought he showed his experience on Wednesday,” said Grant, who takes his side to face Queen of the South on Saturday.

“He was aggressive at important times.

Winner: Connolly

“You’ve got to have winners and guys with real determination. For our young centre-backs, having Mark here is something for them to use.

“We have maybe got away from the fact that the most important thing for a defender to do is to defend.

“You need to be able to handle one-v-ones, you need to fight your corner — and Mark does that.

“I still think there is a place in the game for proper defenders who can organise, cajole, get their head in and make blocks.

“He is vocal and that’s something I want our young players to learn.

“It’s not something they have been taught. I’m hoping he can bring those qualities to the group.”

